The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Technion, Rambam create joint research fund for healthcare innovation

The two institutions, which are both located in the Haifa area, have had a strong partnership in recent months, working together to research and develop new innovations to combat the COVID-19 crisis.

By AARON REICH  
JUNE 2, 2020 16:16
Haifa’s Rambam Medical Center (photo credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/RAMBAM MEDICAL CENTER)
Haifa’s Rambam Medical Center
(photo credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/RAMBAM MEDICAL CENTER)
Rambam Health Care Campus and the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology created a joint research fund interdisciplinary projects to develop new therapies, rapid diagnostic methods, healthcare innovations and more, the two institutions said in a joint statement.
The result of a joint initiative of Technion president Prof. Uri Sivan and Rambam director-general Dr. Michael Halberthal, the projects supported by the fund will encourage collaborative research efforts between physicians, scientists and engineers.
"In recent months, the world has faced a health crisis which has affected all areas of life," Halberthal explained.
"A crisis of such proportions also presents opportunities. In our case, the situation boosted the joint collaboration between physician, researcher, inventor and engineer in their shared fight to curb COVID-19 and was based on a longstanding partnership between Rambam and Technion. This is how connections and solutions were created for all aspects of diagnostics and therapeutics during this crisis – this is the strength of our partnership."
"Following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Technion has taken steps to tackle the situation on all fronts – diagnosis, exit strategy, personalized therapies, reducing the spread of infection and protecting medical staff," Sivan added.
"This was done by pooling our expertise, from artificial intelligence and mathematical modeling to immunology, chemical engineering, robotics, and so on. The close ties between Technion and Rambam – as well as between medicine and engineering – is of enormous benefit in the war against COVID-19."
The two institutions, which are both located in the Haifa area, have had a strong partnership in recent months, working together to research and develop new innovations to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. These joint research efforts have already resulted in innovative developments that have helped treat patients, reduced the total of new infections and protected healthcare workers amid the crisis.
One such innovation that was the result of this partnership was a new and more efficient method of diagnosing COVID-19, which the two institutions tested in March 2020.
"This experiment conducted by Technion and Rambam researchers is complex, and under normal circumstances would take months," Sivan said at the time. "This is a remarkable example of the mobilization of an outstanding team in a time of crisis. The initial experiment was completed in less than four days."
Another innovation made in May was a home-test for COVID-19 that could give results within an hour.
"The new test's reliability was measured using 200 biological samples from confirmed coronavirus patients and patients suspected of infection with the virus. The samples were supplied by the coronavirus biobank at Rambam Health Care Campus," Technion's Prof. Naama Geva-Zatorsky, who developed the test, said at the time.
Celia Jean and Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.


Tags technion rambam medical center Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The gov't can fight coronavirus without violating rights of citizens By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef The Kafkaesque trial of Benjamin Netanyahu – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emily Schrader Weaponizing Twitter: Both sides are wrong – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich World Jewish solidarity isn't a meaningless slogan - we truly care By OMER YANKELEVICH
Amotz Asa-El Conversion: The Next Phase By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Trump signs the Never Again Education Act into law
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 10, 2019
2 COVID-19 immunity lasts only six months, reinfection possible - study
Shoppers wear face masks and walk around a fashion shopping center in Ashdod, as restrictions over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ease around Israel, May 5, 2020.
3 White supremacists, Soros, 'Russians,' and Antifa blamed for US protests
A man holds a baseball bat while protecting the premises of the Division of Indian Work, a non-governmental organization, as protesters continue to rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 30, 2020
4 Moderna: First patients dosed with COVID-19 vaccine in Phase 2 study
Vaccine (illustrative)
5 Scientists: Gaucher’s disease drugs effective against COVID-19
Doctor chief of the intensive care unit (ICU), Luiz Gustavo Marin poses for pictures at the Nossa Senhora da Conceicao hospital, where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated, in Porto Alegre, Brazil
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by