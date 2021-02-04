Thanks to Hadassah innovative tech – ‘lost’ dental implant recovered

A 59-year-old woman resident of Rishon LeZion was devastated to hear a dental implant she received at a private clinic accidently dropped into her jaw and the private dentist was unable to locate it.
Due to the various muscles and blood-vessels of the jaw, the implant posed a serious threat to her health, a press release on behalf of Hadassah Medical Center reported.
Hadassah, based in Jerusalem, hospitalized the patient and gave her antibiotics to reduce the swelling and keep the air-path open.
To avoid causing her further damage by a complex surgery, the medical team used a computerized navigational system which employs tiny sensors that offer medical images which allow the team to "see" how to navigate the procedure inside the jaw. The implant was quickly found and she was released within a day.
"I live in central Israel," the patient, Tatiana, said, "and I travelled a long way to get treatment - to get to the best place.”
“I have no words to thank all those who took care of me," she said, “they saved my body and my soul.”
