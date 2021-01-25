Life-threatening tumor found in child's brain had hair, teeth

According to the doctors this is a rare finding of a teratoma, a type of tumor that can contain developed tissues such as hair, teeth and even ears. Teratomas can be either benign or malignant, and the teratoma found in the baby's head was benign. Doctors say that finding such a growth happens approximately once a decade.

The child's parents sought medical help after noticing a change in the circumference of their child's head, a number of scans showed doctors that a growth was putting significant pressure on the child's brain and brainstem, risking the child's life.

The growth was removed in its entirety using new technologies, according to the doctors. The child was released from the hospital a few days after the surgery and is developing as normal.

