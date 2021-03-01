Those recovering from COVID experience decreased endurance, new symptoms

"Many patients do not return to full physical capacity," said Ran Levi, who is a physical therapist at Beilinson. Levi went on to say that this can be seen in day to day activities or going back to work.

"In tests we conducted we found that the physical endurance of those who recovered was significantly reduced as a result of the illness. This can be seen in shortness of breath, muscle aches and more," Levi continued.

In the study, those who recovered from COVID-19 were able to walk 450 meters in 6 minutes, whereas healthy individuals are able to walk 700 meters on average in the same time frame. In addition, those who recovered from the virus were able to stand 14 times in a row up from a sitting position, less than half of the 30 times healthy people are able (30).

"Late symptoms can appear in different systems in the body," said Nira Cohen Tzobari, who manages the physical therapy clinic. The heart, lungs, muscular system, skeleton and other organs can be affected, Cohen Tzobari went on to say.

The study was conducted on 30 individuals who have recovered from the virus and who completed the two physical tests.

The average 45-year-old who has recovered from the coronavirus has the physical endurance of an 80-year-old according to a new survey by The Rabin Medical Center-Beilinson Campus's physical therapy clinic. The survey also found that those recovering may experience new symptoms after recovery that were not present during their illness.