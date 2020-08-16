Top doc: If schools open, COVID-19 will crash health system by December

A prominent Israeli health official has warned that if Israel continues with its plans to open schools on September 1 and allow worshipers to pray together on the High Holy Days then the health system is likely to crash.The prediction by Dr. Erez Barenboim, director of Samson Assuta Ashdod Medical Center, came on the same day that the Health Ministry gave its final approval to the list of countries from which Israelis can return to the Jewish state and not enter isolation. “If we don’t deal with the infection rate now, we will be in a place in December in which we cannot handle it anymore,” Barenboim told The Jerusalem Post. He said that Israeli hospitals are currently treating around 400 patients who are in serious condition, and the country is still seeing an average of 1,600 to 1,700 new diagnoses per day. Over the weekend, around 8.5% of people tested were found positive.“We have gotten to a place where we are not seeing exponential growth,” he said, “but we are still not seeing the numbers go down.”His concern is that when schools open on September 1 and a few weeks later Jews gather for Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur prayers, the infection rate will rise – pushing hospitals over the edge. “One does not have to be a genius to see what happened in May and know that when schools open in full, teachers and students are going to get sick,” he told the Post. “Unless something major has changed between now and May, we are likely to see an increase.”While he said he was not an educator, he would advise the Education Ministry to consider opening on September 1 only for preschoolers through grade 4. He also said that he does not believe that the population will adhere to the Health Ministry regulations on the High Holidays and limit gathering. On Sunday, the coronavirus cabinet approved allowing 30 people to pray outside and 20 people inside, wearing masks and positioned at least two kilometers apart. Barenboim advised that the government consider instituting a similar lockdown on Rosh Hashanah as the one it required on Passover. “September will cause us to break down in December,” he warned.Gamzu last week present several ideas for how Israel might slow the spread of the virus. But none of them involve locking down the general public. The most stringent option would be putting total lockdown on red zones alongside operating the standard restrictions among the general public.Barenboim’s warning was corroborated by a paper published last week by a team of American and South African researchers who tested their new coronavirus web app by surveying the COVID-19 outbreak in Israel. University of California, Berkeley’s Prof. Wayne Gertz said that because no versatile web app existed that allows epidemiologists and managers around the world to fully analyze the impacts of COVID-19 mitigation, they set out to create one. NMB-DSA (Numerus Model Builder Data and Simulation Analysis) is meant to fill the gap.The tool, described on MedRxiv, is used to “address questions regarding the impact of social distancing, social relaxation, changes in surveillance, implementation of contact tracing with quarantining, patient isolation, and vaccination (when widely available) on incidence and mortality rates,” the paper describes.The tool requires users to provide a comma separated values file that contains the incidence and mortality time series of the particular outbreak to be analyzed, which is what was done with data gathered from Israel.Gertz said that Israel’s coronavirus outbreak could be divided into four phases: initial outbreak, social distancing, social relaxation and second wave. The tool showed Gertz that Israel would need to revert back to nearly complete social distancing to stop the spread of coronavirus.“Our projections beyond the relaxation phase indicate that an 85% drop in social relaxation rates are needed just to stabilize the current incident rate and that at least 95% drop is needed to quell the outbreak,” he said – meaning that “if you want to bring the epidemic under control in Israel at this point, you have to go 95% of the way to what you were doing when the strict measures were in place. You are not going to get it done otherwise.”Specifically, with an 85% lockdown, Israel would get down to 800 to 100 cases per day for the months August to November. With an at least 95% lockdown, Israel could get back to a few dozen cases by late October.“Anything less than an 80% reduction [in social relaxation] is completely ineffective in containing the outbreak,” he said. These challenging predictions come on the backdrop of an announcement by the Health Ministry that director-general Chezy Levy had signed an order Sunday approving that anyone returning to Israel from the following countries would not have to enter isolation in Israel: Austria, Italy, Estonia, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Georgia, Germany, Denmark, Hong Kong, Hungary, Greece, Jordan, Latvia, Lithuania, New Zealand, Slovenia, Finland, Canada, Cyprus and Croatia.