Orthodox Union publishes High Holidays observance guidance amid COVID-19

The Orthodox Union (OU) released a detailed 16-point guide intended for United States synagogues, discussing observance protocols surrounding the upcoming High Holidays in light of the coronavirus pandemic."Due to the pandemic, this year we must plan for a Yamim Noraim (High Holidays) that will be very different than usual," the OU stated in their guidance. "The requirements of social distancing will limit the capacity of our shul facilities and – in many cases – require us to subdivide into smaller groups." "Distancing and masking will challenge the feeling of community among the assembled," it added. "Time limitations and other constraints may force the elimination of inspiring parts of the service. And – most difficult of all – many members of our communities may not be able to come to the synagogue at all."Starting from the top, the OU notes that compliance within the synagogue and adhering to health regulations passed down by US health officials truly represents a "true kiddush Hashem and affirmation of our choosing life," encouraging its constituents to continue to follow proper protocols handing down by the CDC and local health officials.Within the synagogue, congregants outside the same family should not be seated within six-feet (two meters) of one another, encouraging synagogues to incorporate assigned seating. The use of a face covering during services is also prescribed.With regard to its congregants, synagogues are encouraged to reach out to members in order to "ascertain their plans for the Yamim Noraim."While surveys may be effective in getting a general view of what to expect, proper planning for this season will require advance knowledge of every person’s plans," the OU noted. "Wherever possible there should be personal and individual outreach to all members and past seat-holders." Synagogues should also consider providing addition minyanim, due to the probability of buildings reaching capacity due to the pandemic, while other people will prefer and outdoor option or a shorter service in light of the outbreak. As well, since the bulk of shuls will be unable to provide daycare services, parents with young children might require different times to pray in shul with these restrictions.In relation, groups of praying congregants should be limited this year."The unfortunate realities of the pandemic may require communities to make difficult choices, foregoing some of these valuable components for the coming Yamim Noraim," it added.Synagogues should also put forth the effort to provide proper ventilation for the facility with HVAC experts, the OU notes. Adding that the duration of the services should also be limited, as "guidance, masking, distancing and ventilation reduce risk but do not eliminate it."Prayer times should also be shortened, and are leaving it up to the rabbis to decide on the "halachic solution that is most fitting for their community.""Options may include eliminating Mi Shebeirachs; saying the first sections of davening at home and beginning the public minyan at Nishmat Kol Chai; reducing the amount of singing and length of speeches; and possibly eliminating certain customary piyyutim," the OU said."Care should be taken to ensure that these changes not be so extreme as to empty the shul experience of its soul," it added.Planning for multiple minyanim should begin immediately, including "identifying additional neighborhood facilities, indoor or outdoor; ordering tents; and critically, preparing to staff these minyanim with adequately prepared baalei tefillah, keriah, and tekiah." The OU has enlisted the support of the New York Jewish Federation to help with the increased need for Baalei Tefillah.OU has also given guidance on how to properly blow the shofar this year."An appropriate precaution during shofar blowing would be to place a surgical mask over the wider end of the shofar, as this does not appear to alter the sound of the shofar blast. Some may point the shofar out an open window or door, or near and towards the front wall or aron kodesh, facing away from the congregation," the OU said. "A single shofar should not be used by multiple people, and no barrier should be placed between the shofar and the mouth of the one blowing the shofar. Poskim have addressed when and how much to sound the shofar where the time in shul is seriously limited."To maintain safety during Torah readings, there is an option to have the baal koreh take the all the aliyot for the service, or to use a plexi-glass shield to separate the baal koreh from the reader.In a precautionary note, the OU mentions that while entering and exiting the synagogue, congregants should maintain social distancing and avoid crowding.With regard to mikvahs, "while it is customary for men to use the mikvah during this season, this cannot be done without the implementation of a proper and safe men’s mikvah protocol."The instructions also include guidance for caring for those unable to attend shul, such as reaching out to these individuals personally - supporting them, addressing both their social and practical needs. Noting, these members should be ensured a Yom Tov meal (including simanim), a Machzor, home praying guidance and reading material."Most important, where possible they can have someone regularly checking in with them, safely distanced visitors, as well as someone to blow the shofar outside their home," the OU stated.Additionally, similar guidance has been designated for including singles who live alone without family."These months of isolation have been especially trying for this population, and efforts should be made to safely welcome them to the homes of others in a responsible manner," the OU wrote.If possible to hold daycare services or children's programming, synagogues should follow and adhere to local health regulations requirements while designing these programs. Where impossible, synagogues should "design some form of age-appropriate outdoor programming during the afternoon."With regard to Divrei Torah, "words of Torah inspiration and guidance are an essential part of the Yamim Noraim experience. While there is an outstanding array of quality Torah content that is available online and in print, there is no substitute to the messages of Torah that are communicated by our personal, local mentors.""Shuls will do well to provide nationally produced and shared learning materials for individuals and families to use at home to enhance their Yamim Noraim, but they would do better to include and highlight the local rabbi’s voice, where he shares the personal and direct messages tailored to his community," the 16-point list concluded.