Top international cardiology intervention conference takes place in Israel

The conference featured world cardiology leaders, leading inventors –notably Dr. Julio Palmaz, the inventor of the first stent – venture capital funds and many start-ups.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 12, 2020 20:39
RAFI BEYAR and Chaim Lotan. (photo credit: Courtesy)
The ICI FOR ALL conference took place last week with its first virtual event. The conference, which was established 25 years ago and is under the direction of Prof. Chaim Lotan and Prof. Rafi Beyar, focuses on innovation in the field of cardiology, and intervention in the field of digital medicine.
Close to 2,000 participants from all over the world registered, including from Japan, China, Europe and the US. A special session was devoted to innovation and behavior in the field of cardiology and catheterization during the period of the coronavirus.
This year there was also a start-up competition from around the world, in which close to 70 companies competed. Of these, nine were selected for the final competition. The winning company will be announced on Monday and will win $ 150,000.
Lotan noted, “even in these challenging times, Israeli innovation is leading the world, and the ICI conference attracts great international interest.”
Beyar also observed how “it is amazing to see how, along with the coronavirus, the innovation industry in Israel continues to develop and continues to fascinate all the leading companies in the world. Although everything is virtual at the conference, global investment in these fascinating areas continues unabated.”
Stents, heart valves, stroke prevention, heart failure and Internet monitoring were some of the topics at the conference.


