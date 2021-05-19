The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Tourists entering Israel will take 15-minute serological test at airport

Only vaccinated or recovered people will be allowed in, provided that they undertake 2 PCR tests, 1 before boarding and 1 upon arrival and a serological test to prove the presence of antibodies.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
MAY 19, 2021 18:33
Rapid testing at Ben-Gurion Airport before fight, March 8, 2021. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)
Rapid testing at Ben-Gurion Airport before fight, March 8, 2021.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)
 Vaccinated tourists entering Israel will be able to take a rapid serological test which offers results in 15 minutes, a spokesperson for the Health Ministry told The Jerusalem Post on Wednesday, four days before the first visitors traveling in selected groups are going to be allowed in the country on May 23.
The spokesperson added that the tourists will be able to receive a green pass through an online form after the results of the test to prove that they did get vaccinated are in.
Earlier on Wednesday, the government approved an amendment in the regulation which will allow visitors to check in in their hotel just with a negative PCR test – normally hotels require a green pass, which Israeli citizens and residents can only obtain if they are fully vaccinated or recovered – except for children under 16 who are not eligible to be vaccinated.
Israeli borders have been closed to foreign nationals for over a year, with limited exceptions.
According to the plan presented by the Health and Tourism ministries, general group tourism will resume on June 1, while individual travelers will be able to enter the country starting from July 1.
Only vaccinated or recovered people will be allowed in, provided that they undertake two PCR tests, one before boarding and one upon arrival – a requirement that stands also for Israelis who travel abroad – and a serological test to prove the presence of antibodies in the blood.
At the moment Israel does not recognize any vaccination certificate issued by a foreign nation – with the exception of Bahrein – but Jerusalem is in conversation with several countries to reach an agreement in this area.
In the morning, the coronavirus cabinet extended all the regulations currently in place until May 31, as the situation continues to improve.
Only 605 active cases remained in the country as of Wednesday. At the peak of the pandemic, they were over 80,000.
For the past week, the number of new daily cases never exceeded 35 – on Tuesday some 22 people were found positive to the virus – as opposed to several thousands every day in January.
The number of serious patients also plummeted: only 59 people were in serious conditions on Wednesday – a month earlier they were 160 and as the third wave of the virus was raging in the first weeks of 2021 they stood at around 1,200.


