The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

US Pentagon-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth in August

The 1.37 km. 2016 AJ193 is bigger than 99% of asteroids. It's 1.5 times bigger than the Burj Khalifa, over 3 times bigger than the Empire State Building and nearly 4.5 bigger than the Eiffel Tower.

By AARON REICH  
JULY 30, 2021 09:43
An asteroid is seen heading for Earth in an illustrative photo. (photo credit: PIXABAY)
An asteroid is seen heading for Earth in an illustrative photo.
(photo credit: PIXABAY)
A massive asteroid comparable in size to the US Pentagon is set to fly close to Earth in late August.
Dubbed 2016 AJ193, the asteroid is considered "potentially hazardous" due to its close proximity to Earth. It has also been categorized as an Apollo-class asteroid, meaning its orbit, which revolves around the sun approximately every six years, crosses that of the planet.
Asteroids frequently fly by the Earth, with a large asteroid comparable in size to the Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt having passed by on July 25, and another one of similar size, if not slightly bigger, set to fly by on July 31. 
But 2016 AJ193 is in another weight class entirely. As noted by data compiled by Space Reference from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the asteroid is estimated to be larger than 99% of all asteroids. With a diameter an estimated 1.37 kilometers, its size is more comparable to the diameter of the US Pentagon.
For reference, this would be over one and a half times bigger than Dubai's Burj Khalifa, the world's largest skyscraper at 830 meters, and over three times the size of New York's iconic Empire State Building, which spans 443.2 meters, and nearly four and a half times the size of France's Eiffel Tower, which has a height of 324 meters. It's nearly one and a half times the size of the diameter of the Vatican City, Earth's smallest country.
Though considered potentially hazardous, the asteroid is not expected to impact when it passes by Earth on August 21. Current calculations put 2016 AJ193 as flying only 3,427,445 kilometers away from the Earth, which is considerably farther away than the moon. As such, its risk if of impact is low. In fact, the Earth is considered completely safe of any danger from asteroids for the next century, according to NASA.
However, there is still the potential for danger, as gravitational tugs have the potential for changing an object's path.
The danger of an asteroid impact remains among the worst possible natural disasters that could happen to the planet, as mankind does not have much in the way of combating them.
One method put forth by NASA and the Applied Physics Lab at John Hopkins University is the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) Mission, which would see a spacecraft essentially "punch" an asteroid in order to deflect it, adjusting the trajectory ever so slightly in order to shift its course.
 
This project is set to be tested soon, on an asteroid far away from the planet. However, a more immediate possible solution was proposed by Airbus, which would see TV satellites essentially hijacked and repurposed in order to deflect an asteroid – and this solution could only take a few months to get ready and launch.
Regardless, NASA and other organizations keep a watchful eye on the sky for any asteroids nearing the planet, including the use of special "asteroid hunter" telescopes.


Tags space NASA Pentagon asteroid
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel should return to UNESCO - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel's political culture is still stuck in the gutter - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Olympic fair and foul play

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Jibril Rajoub deserves an Olympic medal in incitement - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Nachman Shai

Israel can carry the torch in the fight against antisemitism - opinion

 By NACHMAN SHAI
Most Read
1

Harvard astronomer revolutionizes search for alien life with new project

Illustative photo of Galileo Galilei refracting through a telescope.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

Great Pyramid-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth

Asteroid illustrative
4

Texas looking into divestment from Unilever over Ben & Jerry’s boycott

A woman holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream at her home in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by