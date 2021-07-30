The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Vaccines can reduce risk of hospitalization by 90% in elderly - report

A report found that in southwest Washington, for people 65 years old and older, the risk of hospitalization in those fully vaccinated was reduced by 90%, and in those partially vaccinated by 75%.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 30, 2021 17:47
A healthcare worker holds a syringe and vaccine vial against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Cairo, Egypt March 4, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY)
A healthcare worker holds a syringe and vaccine vial against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Cairo, Egypt March 4, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY)
Vaccination can reduce risk of hospitalization by as much as 90% in patients 65 and older, a new report published on Tuesday found. 
The report published by Cowlitz County Health & Human Services in Washington state found that among those fully vaccinated in southwest Washington ages 65 and older, the risk of hospitalization was reduced by 90%. In those partially vaccinated within that age range, the risk was reduced by 75%.
“This report demonstrates how effective COVID-19 vaccines are at preventing severe illness that can lead to hospitalization,” said Dr. Steven Krager, deputy health officer for Cowlitz, Clark, Lewis, Pacific, Skamania and Wahkiakum counties. 
“Completing the vaccination series provides the most protection, but even those who are not yet fully vaccinated receive some protection from the vaccine.”
The report also took a look at the vaccination status of residents ages 45 to 65 and found that 91% of hospitalized residents were unvaccinated. 
“The COVID-19 vaccines are very effective, but they’re not perfect. A small number of people who are fully vaccinated may still get COVID-19,” said Dr. Alan Melnick, health officer for Cowlitz, Clark, Lewis, Pacific, Skamania and Wahkiakum counties. 
“But this data show that those who are vaccinated are far less likely to be hospitalized as a result of their illness. Getting vaccinated provides the best protection.”


