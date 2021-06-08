Vegan, fish-based diets result in lower COVID-19 severity - study

Plant and pescatarian-based diets are associated with the reduced severity of a novel coronavirus infection, according to new research.For the study, researchers surveyed 2,884 doctors and nurses working on the frontlines of the pandemic from six different countries - France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States. Researchers noted that among the volunteers, 538 cases of COVID-19 were recorded, and within those cases 138 individuals reported had moderate-to-severe COVID-19 infections with the remainder reporting mild cases.After adjusting the numbers to focus in on who reported following plant or fish-based diets, study participants had a 73% and 59% percent lower odds, respectively, of developing moderate-to-severe COVID-19 symptoms compared to those who did not follow the strict diets."Compared with participants who reported following ‘plant-based diets,' those who reported following ‘low carbohydrate, high protein diets’ had greater odds of moderate-to-severe COVID-19," the study authors wrote. There was no association observed between infection rates or the duration of COVID-19 infections within these participants."To our knowledge, this is the first study to report an association between dietary patterns and severity of COVID-19 illness," the study authors wrote. "Several studies have hypothesized that healthy dietary patterns may play a role in the incidence or disease course of COVID-19 by improving the immune response.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}"Plant-based diets are rich in nutrients, especially phytochemicals (polyphenols, carotenoids), with prior studies reporting higher fiber, vitamins A, C, and E, folate, and mineral (iron, potassium, magnesium) intake among those with highest versus lowest adherence to plant-based diets."Fish is also a good source of vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids, which yield anti-inflammatory effects, suppress the production of pro-inflammatory cytokines and reduce inflammatory eicosanoid synthesis and oxidative stress, the study authors added. These properties could shorten the duration an individual needs to be intubated for or housed in an intensive care unit. Other studies performed over the year have previously reported that supplementing some of these nutrients, such as vitamins A, C, D, and E, into an individuals diet decreases the risk of a respiratory infection and could even shorten the duration of illnesses of the like - as they are thought to support the immune system, the production of antibodies, proliferation of lymphocytes and reduction of oxidative stress."Our results suggest that a healthy diet rich in nutrient-dense foods may be considered for protection against severe COVID-19," the researchers said.The study authors did note that future detailed research incorporating macro- and micronutrient data is further "warranted to study associations between dietary intake and COVID-19 severity."