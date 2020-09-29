Venture capitalists find more to Israel than Zionism

Not all olim arrive in Israel to serve in the IDF or go to university. In the case of two aMoon executives, coming to Israel was a way to advance their careers in venture capital health investments while also reaching the goal of living in the Jewish State. “I lived in the Bronx for 12 years but think of myself as a New Yorker,” Gur Roshwalb, MD Managing Director of Israeli life sciences venture fund aMoon, told The Jerusalem Post. Despite the differences between NYC and Ra’anana, the Israeli city is smaller and one must have a car to get around, “we had a soft landing,” when he and his family came to Israel, he told the Post Roshwalb decided to make Aliyah roughly a year ago with his wife and four children, who range in age from eight to 19-years-old. His professional background extends to roughly two decades in the healthcare industry, as he wanted to be a medical doctor "since I was five or six years old." He realized his dream and, while working in the field, became interested in Electronic Medical Records (EMR). A great deal of a medical doctor’s time is spent keeping hand-written records on how patients are doing and checking what observations against previous data. At the time, the clinic he was working at declined to upgrade to an EMR model because it was expensive (each doctor in the clinic would need to invest $25,000) so despite it being practical, it was rejected.From that perspective, Roshwalb suggested Israeli culture has an opposite problem, it is so comfortable with EMR that sometimes it loses touch with the patient. “We medical doctors are meant to lay hands,” he says, “the focus should be the doctor-patient relationship.” He decided to go back to school and, taking night classes, got an MBA and switched gears, from a medical doctor to investment banking. Yet the two fields were not divorced from one another as he was focusing on evaluating medical technology. From there, he became more and more interested in a fascinating field merging medical science and business – drug development. Roshwalb is quick to point out that what people might think about large pharmaceutical companies is far from reality. For example, the 1983 Orphan Drug Act created an incentive to develop cures for rare illnesses such as ALS and Huntington's disease. When discussing the current race to find a COVID-19 vaccination he describes the various different ways in which such a drug might be created. Via a chemical route, examining which chemicals might destroy the virus. Or a genetic route, hoping to disrupt it. Or even targeting an enzyme or an antibody vital for it to function. Even such a massive effort is not without practical considerations, he hints while expressing his hopes such a cure will be found soon. "Nice to have isn't need to have," he says; a one-liner that packs a lot of sense while discussing, as an example, a drug for hair-growth. Such a drug, he said, is "nice to have" but not a must. From a Venture Capital point of view the drug being developed has to be in a good position to fetch a good price in the space of up to a decade so that the VC could turn a profit, sell the company, and invest in something else. While he describes life in the US as “living with gold handcuffs,” Roshwalb isn’t painting a rosy picture of his life in Zion either. “Israel is expensive,” he admits, and advises anyone making Aliyah from North America to be ready for it. “You pay more and you sometimes get less,” he told the Post, “especially when customer service is the issue. If you buy an Israeli kitchen you pay a lot and get a good kitchen, but the experience as a client is far below what it would be in the US.” Yet he is joyful about many aspects of his life in Israel. “People here care about Independence Day,” he points out, “and from many aspects, such as kosher food options [Roshwalb is observant] to personal safety – Israel has a lot to give.” “If you have kids you need to move here when they are young or else your only other option is to retire here when they are adults,” Candian-born Todd Sone, father of three, told the Post. A partner at aMoon, Sone believes that “we make important decisions emotionally, whom we marry is one and where we want to live is another.” “Canada is a great country,” he adds, “I didn’t run away from Canada, I ran towards Israel.” Referring to the State of Israel as “the most meaningful event in Jewish history” he expresses his great desire to allow himself, and his children, a chance to be a part of that major event. He and his wife came to Israel in 2014. She and Sone both have a family history in relation to medicine with his father owning a chain of pharmacies and his wife’s family owning a drug manufacturing company. From his perspective, two things are his top priorities: “solving a clinical problem” and “showcasing Israel” to the world. “Moving here allowed me to do the two things I always wanted to do,” he told the Post.