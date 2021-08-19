Vital enzyme may hold the answer to cancer and viral infections

Research led by the University of California identified two ways in which the APOBEC3A enzyme is controlled. This vital enzyme is responsible for genetic changes that lead to cancer while also protecting our cells against viral infections by inducing mutations to block viruses from replicating.
"In our previous studies, we demonstrated that APOBEC3A-induced DNA mutations are very frequent in cancer patients," said Rémi Buisson, PhD, an assistant professor in the UCI School of Medicine Department of Biological Chemistry. "In fact, we found they are present in up to 80 percent of certain cancer types such as lung, breast or bladder cancers."
In the study, published in Nature, Sunwoo Oh and Elodie Bournique, PhD from UCI School of Medicine characterized how APOBEC3A stimulus is increased by viral infection and genotoxic stress caused by chemotherapeutic drugs. Their work shows how APOBEC3A is essential in eliminating viruses because the viral infection triggers an immune response that activates the enzyme, but the activation can also cause mutations that enhance the aggression of cancer.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}
"Together, our results reveal different ways for the cells to regulate APOBEC3A expression to address different types of stress that the cell may encounter," said Buisson. "By understanding how cancer cells and viral infections regulate APOBEC3A expression, we are poised to take a critical step forward toward the development of both new therapeutic strategies to fight cancer and new anti-viral therapies."
More work is needed to find a way to prevent APOBEC3A from creating mutations that enhance cancer. As for viral infections, the next stage is to see whether certain mutations found in infections such as COVID-19 result from APOBEC3A.