The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

What can rats teach us in a time of pandemic?

Though rat bites can cause a nasty condition called hantavirus, we are healthy, thank God a million times, but our furry frenemies? They are with us.

By JOAN ORANGE  
SEPTEMBER 17, 2020 14:03
Cartoon rats (Illustrative) (photo credit: TNS)
Cartoon rats (Illustrative)
(photo credit: TNS)
Yes, along with the other curses of this season we have rats. You know – those long-tailed, furry creatures that brought us the bubonic plague.
Some of my neighbor have been invaded by the same critters but they call them mice, as in Mickey and Minnie. That sounds less menacing.
Though rat bites can cause a nasty condition called hantavirus, we are healthy, thank God a million times, but our furry frenemies? They are with us. We can’t see them, but we see their telltale signs in our dishwasher – they have eaten the wires causing damage necessitating a costly repair. They also leave droppings in other spots. I’ll spare you the gory details, but yuck and double yuck.
Why have they come? Is this just bad luck, the result of living around never-ending construction or perhaps bad housekeeping? Maybe – but maybe there is more.
Perek Shira or the Chapter of Song, an ancient mystical text possibly penned by the poet laureate of the Jews, King David, posits that all of the universe, rats included, form a giant choir singing to God. Perek Shira even gives us the rat’s solo. “Let every soul praise God.”
WHAT LESSON does this teach? That we must love this most unlovable of creatures, perhaps? I’m not there, but here are a few lessons I have learned from my latest teacher, the rat.
1. Have no pride. Until they squatted in my kitchen, I assumed that humans who coexisted with rats were defective or at the very least were clueless about the basics of keeping house. No more. I keep a clean house. I even have cleaning help – yet here they are. I am powerless.
2. No more blind faith in experts. I’ve called in exterminators. The first set out poisoned bait traps sending the rats to die a slow and excruciating death deep in their holes leaving a terrible stench. That method was neither humane nor smart. Seven months later their progeny or perhaps their second cousins returned. Not knowing better, I called back the original exterminator – he’s left the business. Now he’s selling candy – yes, truth is stranger than fiction. The new exterminator used a poison-infused steel wool, apparently gentler, as the next day I found droppings. I wonder if we’ll ever get through this. Oy vey.
3. Keep an open mind. One of my sons introduced me to a 10-hour long video of a strange-sounding high-pitched whistle that rats and other critters hate. It has scored more than two million YouTube hits – apparently, I’m not alone. I’ve been running it each night So far, no action but we’re trying and for good measure I’ve also hung up a magnet picture of Rav Shayaleh Kerestir, the early 20th-century Hungarian rabbi whose sweet face causes rodents and pests to depart. At this point I’ll try anything (or almost anything).
4. I am stronger than I think and I can do things I never believed I could do. Last week, one the rats crawled into a trap. We use live cages (similar to the ones in which the US government scandalously houses illegal immigrant children). Unlike the snap trap with its instant kill, the cage traps cast the owner as angel of death. Yes, I drowned the rat– perhaps I should print this factoid on a T-shirt. I’ll spare the details but rat euthanasia goes quickly. I never thought I could but then again, I never thought I could make aliyah, drive a car, push out babies or raise them. Life is about the stretch and this certainly was one.
5. I’ve learned to calm down. To quote my late mother, “You get used to the tzuris and you live in contentment.”
6. And I’m beginning to understand my late mother-in-law’s cleanliness fetish. When the rats invade, we must become warriors.
IN THE grand scheme of things, my rodent problem is but a hiccup worthy of attention – but not obsession. My mental health thrives when I focus on the flowers rather than the proverbial weeds.
Let the old year and its curses depart. Let the new year and its blessings arrive. 


Tags animals Coronavirus black plague
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu should have met with Joe Biden during US visit By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel-UAE-Bahrain normalization deal has created a new Middle East By YAAKOV KATZ
Douglas Bloomfield Does Donald Trump ‘endanger’ Jews? - opinion By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Gershon Baskin The conspiracy theory of the UAE-Israel agreement By GERSHON BASKIN
Neville Teller Who is betraying whom with the UAE-Israel agreement? By NEVILLE TELLER

Most Read

1 Bahrain agrees to normalize relations with Israel, Trump announces
L-R: Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Israeli gov’t approves: Three-week lockdown beginning Friday
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Israel's coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu
3 A restaurant-closing tsunami is on the way, New York restaurateurs warn
People walk by restaurants' outdoor patios after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced 21 more locations for outdoor dining options in Manhattan, New York City, August 14, 2020
4 The peace treaties between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel are signed
L to R: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020
5 Coronavirus in Israel: Nation barrels toward closure as infections soar
A man carries his shopping bags and wears a face mask in a street in Ashkelon while Israel tightened a national stay-at-home policy following the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ashkelon, Israel March 20, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by