WHO: Third COVID-19 vaccine unnecessary

The comments came just before the US said it planned to make the booster shots widely available to all Americans starting on Sept. 20 as infections from the Delta variant rise.

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 18, 2021 18:06
A logo is pictured on the World Health Organization (WHO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. (photo credit: REUTERS/ DENIS BALIBOUSE)
A logo is pictured on the World Health Organization (WHO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ DENIS BALIBOUSE)
Current data does not indicate that COVID-19 booster shots are needed, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday, adding that the most vulnerable people worldwide should be fully vaccinated before high-income countries deploy a top-up.
The comments came just before the US government said it planned to make the booster shots widely available to all Americans starting on Sept. 20 as infections from the Delta variant of the coronavirus rise.
Third vaccine doses being administered at the Amigdor Retirement Residence by Magen David Adom (MDA), Jerusalem, August 5, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) Third vaccine doses being administered at the Amigdor Retirement Residence by Magen David Adom (MDA), Jerusalem, August 5, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan, asked about the need for boosters to increase protection against the disease, told a Geneva news conference: "We believe clearly that the data today does not indicate that boosters are needed."
Further research was needed, she added.
WHO senior adviser Bruce Aylward, referring to booster shots being administered in high-income countries, told reporters: "There is enough vaccine around the world, but it is not going to the right places in the right order."
Two doses should be given to the most vulnerable worldwide before boosters are administered to those fully-vaccinated, he said, adding: "We are a long, long way from that."


