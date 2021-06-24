Will coronavirus ever go away?

The world is expected to continue living in the shadow of COVID-19 for much longer - and maybe even forever, according to Prof. Cyrille Cohen.

The head of the Immunotherapy Lab at Bar-Ilan University, Cohen told The Jerusalem Post during its weekly JPost One-on-One Zoomcast that given the massive number of people around the world who have been infected and the knowledge that the SARS-CoV-2 virus can infect animals that can become a reservoir and then re-infect the human population, “I do not believe that COVID-19 will disappear… We will have to live our lives with coronavirus.”

But he said that it is likely that the virus will not always have the overwhelming impact that it had for most of last year. Rather, the professor said that as more people vaccinate worldwide, the virus will dissipate and “there will be outbreaks here or there.”

He added, “I want to be wrong, but we have to be realistic.”