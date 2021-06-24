The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Will coronavirus ever go away?

JPost One-on-One weekly 'Zoomcast': Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman with Prof. Cyrille Cohen, head of immunotherapy at Bar-Ilan University

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JUNE 24, 2021 19:46
JPost One-on-One Zoomcast: Prof. Cyrille Cohen from Bar-Ilan University
The world is expected to continue living in the shadow of COVID-19 for much longer - and maybe even forever, according to Prof. Cyrille Cohen.
The head of the Immunotherapy Lab at Bar-Ilan University, Cohen told The Jerusalem Post during its weekly JPost One-on-One Zoomcast that given the massive number of people around the world who have been infected and the knowledge that the SARS-CoV-2 virus can infect animals that can become a reservoir and then re-infect the human population, “I do not believe that COVID-19 will disappear… We will have to live our lives with coronavirus.”
But he said that it is likely that the virus will not always have the overwhelming impact that it had for most of last year. Rather, the professor said that as more people vaccinate worldwide, the virus will dissipate and “there will be outbreaks here or there.”
He added, “I want to be wrong, but we have to be realistic.”
During the zoomcast, Cohen answers 10 questions about the pandemic, including details about the Delta variant, why Israel is seeing an outbreak and whether masks can help.


Tags Bar-Illan Coronavirus COVID-19 JPost One-on-One Zoomcast
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Government priority: Israelis need affordable housing - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Elie Podeh

Is Egypt back in the Arab driver’s seat? - analysis

 By ELIE PODEH

My Word: The apartheid label and libel

 By LIAT COLLINS
Micah Halpern

Iranian elections labeled as free, but nothing is further from truth

 By MICAH HALPERN
Amotz Asa-El

Photo of new ministers shows achievements, failures in treating divisions

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
2

Israeli camouflage tech makes soldiers ‘invisible’

Look closely! Polaris Solutions shows how their Kit 300 camouflage sheet can be used for a wide variety of purposes, including setting up a nearly undetectable post to spy on the enemy. (Notice the binocular near the center of the frame).
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Does Nikki Haley’s road to the White House start in Jerusalem?

VIEWING THE Iron Dome with CUFI founder Pastor John Hagee.
5

Palestinians reject Israeli deal to transfer over 1m. COVID vaccines

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by