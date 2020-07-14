Will Israelis spend Rosh Hashanah with only their nuclear families?

The government may require Israelis to hold their Rosh Hashanah and other High Holiday celebrations with only their nuclear family members, a senior official in the Health Ministry has told the Hebrew daily Israel Hayom.

Although the decision is not formalized or final and will be based on the coronavirus infection rate in the country, the official told the paper that “the prevailing assessment now is that it will be inevitable.” The official said that the assessment is being made based on current trends in Israel and internationally.As of Sunday morning, the Coronavirus National Information and Knowledge Center was reporting there had been another 1,668 people infected with coronavirus on Monday - breaking a new record. The infection rate is doubling every 12 days, according to that report.

Also, recent reports by the Health Ministry showed that the majority of infections happen at homes.

Specifically, on Sunday, the ministry reported that in cases where the place of infection is known, the most common places for people to contract the virus are: at home ( approximately 65.8%), educational institutions (10.3%), medical institutions (5.8%), events or conferences (3.95%), synagogues (2.2%), shopping centers or stores (2%), or at recreational locations (1.8%). Another 8.2% were not exposed to any of these places but came in contact with a sick person at an unknown location.

Recall, the Israeli public was asked to celebrate Passover, Easter and Ramadan alone, without their extended families and friends, to help stop the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus.

The senior health official told Israel Hayom that since Rosh Hashana meals are often attended by dozens of guests, including elderly family members, this could put people at risk. The official also said that the government may issue a recommendation instead of a directive, but it was yet unclear.