Women are better at sales than men - study

According to an analysis of tens of thousands of sales calls made by Gong.io customers, 86 percent of women meet their sales quotas, compared to 78% of men.

By ZEV STUB  
MAY 30, 2021 12:50
Women are better at sales than men. That's the finding of research conducted by Gong.io, a Ramat Gan- based company that allows sales teams to analyze sales conversations using artificial intelligence to find out what is going right – and wrong – in their sales calls.
"When we asked why that is, we found that there is a very significant difference in how much time women spend listening compared to how much time they spend talking," said Eilon Reshef, the company's co-founder and Chief Product Officer. "We found that women listen about 16% more than men, with what is known as empathetic listening or active listening, where they are asking questions and listening as the customer talks through an issue. And that is is helping them to close more deals."
Eilon Reshef, the company's co-founder and Chief Product Officer (Photo Credit: Rami Zeringer)Eilon Reshef, the company's co-founder and Chief Product Officer (Photo Credit: Rami Zeringer)
The findings isolated related factors that could impact the results. "There weren't differences in either side's core sales knowledge, and they both made small talk," Reshef said. But the women were more likely to understand the customers' pains and issues and objectives and goals, which, in the end of the day made them more successful."
"In general, there are more men than women in sales positions in large companies, so this is data that is interesting to notice," Reshef added. He declined to extrapolate the data from sales calls to other areas of personal or business effectiveness.
In general, Reshef said, it is understood that talking too much in sales conversations leads to poorer performance. "In general, if you talk more than 45% of the time, you'll see a drop-off in sales," he said. The top sales executives talk about that much, while the average sales representative talks about 58% of the time, Reshef noted.
Another finding: Using a lot of filler words didn't hurt performance. "Some people use a lot of filler words like 'um', 'you know', 'kind of', and things like that, and they worry that it makes them sound less smart," Reshef noted. "Our data shows that those don't really make a difference for the customer."
Gong.io's solution records every call between a company and its customers, as well as emails and chats, analyzing speech patterns, content and insights from the interaction.  The six-year-old company has raised $333 million and is valued at more than $2 billion. 


