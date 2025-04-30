Death of the Führer: Inside Adolf Hitler’s final hours, 80 years on

Eighty years ago today, deep beneath the ruins of a crumbling Berlin, Adolf Hitler took his own life. It was April 30, 1945. Above ground, the Reich he had promised would last a thousand years lay in flames. With Soviet forces mere meters from his command post, the Führer of the Third Reich shot himself in the head. His wife of just one day, Eva Braun, died beside him by ingesting cyanide. Together, their bodies were burned in a last, futile attempt to prevent public desecration in an ending as grim and symbolic as the empire he built.

The suicide of Hitler, long anticipated but shrouded in secrecy and confusion for decades, marked the symbolic end of the Nazi regime. Yet even today, it remains a moment of historical fascination, conspiracy, and caution.

The collapse of the Reich

By the start of 1945, the writing was already on the walls for Nazi Germany. The Red Army had surged westward through Poland, pushing toward Berlin with an eye on vengeance and victory. In the West, the Allies had shattered German defenses in the Ardennes and were now pouring into the heart of the Reich. British, Canadian, and American forces crossed the Rhine, advancing on the industrial hubs of the Ruhr. The southern front fared no better. US and Commonwealth troops swept across northern Italy, pressing toward the Alps.

On January 16, 1945, Hitler descended into the Führerbunker—a reinforced shelter beneath the Reich Chancellery in Berlin. From this claustrophobic warren of concrete rooms, he issued increasingly delusional commands, moving Wehrmacht and SS military units that could no longer fight across a map of a reich which no longer existed.

He berated his subordinates, and watched the Reich implode. As the Soviets prepared to cross the Oder River in mid-April, the Nazi high command knew that the Battle of Berlin would be their last stand. The cover of the US military newspaper The Stars and Stripes in the May 2, 1945 edition, reporting the news of Adolf Hitler's death on April 30 of the same year. (credit: Stars and Stripes/WikimediaCommons)

By April 18, some 325,000 German soldiers had surrendered in the Ruhr Pocket. On April 20, Hitler’s 56th birthday, the Soviet bombardment of Berlin began in earnest. Two days later, Red Army tanks reached the city’s outskirts. By April 27, Berlin was effectively severed from the rest of Germany. Radio contact with German military units was severed. Communication now relied on frail telephone lines and intercepted public broadcasts.

It was in this atmosphere of collapse that Hitler received news of Heinrich Himmler’s treachery.

On April 28, Hitler was informed via a BBC broadcast that SS Reichsführer Heinrich Himmler, one of his most loyal lieutenants and head of the SS, had offered Germany’s surrender to the Western Allies behind his back. The betrayal shook Hitler to his core. He erupted in rage and ordered Himmler’s arrest, branding him a traitor. He also ordered the execution of SS-Gruppenführer Hermann Fegelein, Himmler’s liaison and the husband of Eva Braun’s sister. Fegelein was shot that evening for desertion.

At this point, the Red Army had advanced to Potsdamer Platz, just one kilometer from the bunker. Hitler knew the game was over.

That night, in the map room of the Führerbunker, Hitler and Eva Braun were married in a quiet civil ceremony. The bride wore black. Witnesses included propaganda chief Joseph Goebbels and head of the Nazi Party Chancellery and private secretary to Adolf Hitler, Martin Bormann. Following a modest wedding breakfast with champagne and sandwiches, Hitler summoned his secretary, Traudl Junge, and dictated his last will and testament. In the document, he reaffirmed his antisemitic ideology, blaming the Jews for the war, and appointed Admiral Karl Dönitz as his successor as head of state, and Joseph Goebbels as chancellor.

The will was signed at 4 a.m. on April 29. Then, the man who had once commanded millions went to sleep.

That same day, news arrived of Benito Mussolini’s death. Hitler’s wartime ally had been captured and executed by Italian partisans. His body, along with that of his mistress Clara Petacci, was strung up by the heels in a Milanese square. The images haunted Hitler. He would not allow the same to happen to him.

The end

By April 30, the Soviet advance had reached the vicinity of the Reich Chancellery. Field Marshal Wilhelm Keitel reported that German relief forces had been either encircled or repelled. General Helmuth Weidling, commander of Berlin’s defense, warned that the city would run out of ammunition by nightfall. Berlin’s fate was sealed.

At 2:30 p.m., Hitler and Braun entered his personal study. Outside, SS-Sturmbannführer Otto Günsche stood guard. A single shot rang out.

Minutes later, valet Heinz Linge entered the study. The door was closed. He reported the smell of gunpowder and of burnt almonds, the telltale scent of cyanide. Inside, Hitler sat slumped on the sofa, a bullet wound visible at his right temple. A Walther PPK lay at his feet. Eva Braun was next to him, lifeless, her face contorted from poison.

Their bodies were wrapped in blankets, carried up the emergency exit stairs, and placed in a shallow bomb crater in the garden behind the Reich Chancellery. There, as Soviet shells continued to fall, they were doused in petrol. The first attempt to ignite them failed. Bormann fetched a thick bundle of papers, lit them, and threw them on the corpses. A dozen loyalists stood at the bunker entrance and raised their arms in one final Nazi salute as the flames consumed the bodies. The Führer was gone.

Aftermath

The Soviet Union captured the Reich Chancellery on May 2. Inside the bunker, Generals Hans Krebs and Wilhelm Burgdorf had taken their own lives. Eventually, Soviet forces discovered dental remains near the cremation site. These were later matched with Hitler’s dental records, providing the only conclusive evidence of his death.

But Stalin’s regime had little interest in closure. The Soviets released contradictory accounts, suggesting at times that Hitler had died from cyanide, or that he had escaped to South America. These served a dual purpose: to maintain wartime suspense and sow confusion in the West. The Cold War had begun.

Despite these disinformation efforts, Western historians, relying on extensive eyewitness testimony, have long affirmed that Hitler died by suicide in the bunker. In 1956, West Germany issued an official death certificate.

Nevertheless, conspiracy theories flourished. Books and documentaries proposed everything from escape to Argentina to secret U-boat passages. All have been debunked, but the mystique endures.

Adolf Hitler’s death marked the changing of eras. It marked the end of a worldview that had poisoned Europe with unprecedented hatred and violence. The ideology did not die with him. But the Nazi machinery he had built, a totalitarian state run on fear, genocide, and war, did.

In the end, Hitler died not with a fight, but in hiding, surrounded by sycophants, cut off from the world he had tried to conquer and dominate. There were no grand speeches, no final battle. Just one pistol shot to mark the desperate act of a cornered tyrant.