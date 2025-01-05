Renowned Indian botanist dies, famed for translating a 12-volume Latin work

Dr. K.S. Manilal passed away at 86 due to age-related ailments on January 1, 2025, at a private hospital in Thrissur, Kerala. His passing was confirmed by family sources. Manilal's contributions to plant research made a lasting impact on botany, particularly through his work on translating and reviving the 17th-century Latin manuscript Hortus Malabaricus.

Born on September 17, 1938, in Paravur North Kakkad, Kerala, Manilal began his academic journey at Ernakulam Maharaja's College, later obtaining a Ph.D. before commencing his academic career. In 1964, he became a lecturer at the Botany Department of Calicut University. His rise in academia was notable, becoming a Professor in 1976 and eventually the Senior Professor and Head of the Department of Botany in 1986.

Manilal was celebrated for his monumental translation of Hortus Malabaricus. Originally compiled by Henricus van Rheede, the 12-volume work documents the rich flora of the Malabar region on India's southwestern coast. His translation efforts began in 1958 and resulted in the English and Malayalam editions being published in 2003 and 2008, respectively. To aid his translation efforts, Manilal learned Latin, a testament to his dedication to expanding the accessibility of this vital botanical resource.

In addition to his translation work, Manilal contributed to plant taxonomy and biodiversity research. He introduced 19 new plant species to the scientific community and authored over 200 research papers and more than a dozen books. His notable publications include Flora of Calicut and Flora of Silent Valley. His research from 1970 to 1974 and from 1981 to 1985 on the plant diversity of Kozhikode and Silent Valley played a critical role in the conservation of these ecologically valuable regions, contributing to the conservation of the Silent Valley rainforest.

For his scientific contributions, Manilal received several prestigious awards, including the Padma Shri in 2020 for his work on Hortus Malabaricus. He was also the first Asian to receive the Dutch civilian award Officer of the Order of Orange-Nassau, recommended by Queen Beatrix.

Besides his academic and research pursuits, Manilal was active in professional botanical societies, serving as the founding president of the Indian Association for Angiosperm Taxonomy in 1989 and the President of the Indian Botanical Society in 1999. His role as Chief Editor of the research journal Redia, established in 1991, underscores his influence in promoting plant taxonomy research.

"Saddened by the demise of Padma Awardee and eminent botanist, Dr. KS Manilal Ji. His rich work in botany will continue to be a guiding light for generations of upcoming botanists and researchers. He was equally passionate about the history and culture of Kerala. My thoughts are with his family and friends. Om Shanti," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Manilal is survived by his wife, Jyotsna, daughter, Anita, and son-in-law, K.P. Preethan.

