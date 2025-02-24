Turkey releases report on the surveillance of Leon Trotsky between 1929 and 1932

The National Intelligence Organization (MİT) of Turkey released a report detailing the surveillance of Bolshevik politician Leon Trotsky by Soviet intelligence during his exile in Büyükada, Istanbul, from 1929 to 1933, according to TRT Haber. The report was published in the documents section under the Special Collection tab on MİT's official website.

Dated January 16, 1932, and signed by Istanbul Regional Chief Aziz Hüdai Bey, the document provides insights into the operations carried out by Soviet agents to monitor Trotsky's activities and contacts. "Through our agent, we will give some information about Trotsky to Davranof. The money and directives he will give will be the basis for discovering a new network for us," the report states, as reported by Hürriyet.

The monitoring of Trotsky was communicated to the National Security Service Presidency (MAH) of Turkey, according to Hürriyet. The report includes statements about an Armenian translator who was contacted by Davranof, identified as a G.P.U. agent, and who accepted the task to closely follow Trotsky's activities and contacts.

The document reveals that Davranof made specific requests to the agent. "Davranof has made the following offer as his first duty: 'We want to closely follow Trotsky. Who is coming to him, where is he going, with whom is he meeting, what kind of work is he mostly engaged in at home, with whom and where is he corresponding?'" the report states, according to TRT Haber.

To facilitate the agent's work, Davranof suggested enlisting the help of a local policeman. "If you have difficulty finding a means, see the policeman Salih efendi, who was with Trotsky on the island, and open up to him. This gentleman, who is providing information to others, will certainly help you too. Depending on the value of the work you will see, we will give money to both you and the means," the report quotes Davranof as saying, as reported by TRT Haber.

The report also details the arrival of two individuals at Trotsky's residence. "An Englishman named Osias Rosenzweig and a Frenchman named Raymond Molinier have come, and both have come to Trotsky's house," the document notes, according to Milliyet. "The first is English by birth but German by nationality. He claims to be a music teacher. The second is French, speaks perfect Turkish and Greek. It has not yet been understood why they came and why they stayed at Trotsky's house."

Further, the report mentions that "while Trotsky was on the island, among the guards was a policeman named Salih Efendi. However, he did not come to Kadıköy with Trotsky," as reported by Hürriyet.

"In this way, it will be possible to recognize some of Davranof's men and understand what they want to do," the report states, emphasizing the strategic advantage of cooperating with Davranof's requests, according to Hürriyet. The Turkish intelligence aimed to use this opportunity to uncover more about Soviet operations within the country.

The article was written with the assistance of a news analysis system.