40 years later: New digs aim to find missing victims of French serial killer

New excavations will begin on Monday, May 26, in the Rouvray woods near Auxerre, where the serial killer Émile Louis is believed to have buried some of his victims, as declared by the Auxerre prosecutor's office, according to Le Monde. These new excavations come less than six months after unsuccessful searches to find traces of possible new victims of Émile Louis and are expected to last several weeks.

The searches are focused on difficult-to-access woods near Auxerre, which were once designated by Louis as a place where he hid bodies. The new excavations will concentrate on a different area of the Bois de Rouvray than that explored last autumn. The previous excavations did not result in the exhumation of any body parts, despite the discovery of a dozen objects, including clothing items.

The civil parties estimated that the dozen objects found at the site should have compelled the investigators to continue their work. "We must continue to dig. This site still holds secrets," said the lawyers for the civil parties, supported by the victims' relatives, according to 20 Minutes. However, the results of the analyses related to these objects did not allow the identification of a link with another victim, whoever she may be.

At that time, the public prosecutor's office indicated that no body parts were unearthed. The cessation of these excavations was strongly criticized by the families of the victims, who pointed out the briefness of the previous excavations, which lasted only eleven days. The civil parties demanded the continuation of the searches after the end of the excavations in October.

Among the names still surrounded by mystery is Marie-Jeanne Ambroisine Coussin, who disappeared in 1975 and is considered a possible eighth victim of Émile Louis. The cranial vault of Coussin was discovered in 2018 on the site where previous searches were conducted. Despite this discovery, the remains of five women victims of Louis, out of seven victims he was convicted of, have still not been found.

These victims, aged 15 to 27, disappeared between 1975 and 1979. The civil parties believe that other young women may have disappeared under similar circumstances without ever being identified as official victims. According to the civil parties, there may be more victims beyond the seven for which Louis was convicted.

Nearby these woods, two of Louis's victims, aged 18 and 21, were found buried in the early 2000s; they disappeared in 1977. Louis was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2004 for the deaths of seven women who disappeared between 1975 and 1979. Louis, the serial killer, died in 2013 at the age of 79.

His death did not bring closure to the families of the victims, who continue to seek answers. The ongoing excavations represent a renewed effort to uncover the truth about the fate of the missing women. Investigators hope that the new searches will yield more conclusive results.

