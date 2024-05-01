Gutter Guards Installation: How To Guide and Top Companies of 2024

If you’re a homeowner, you know what a pain it is to have to clean leaves and muck out of your gutters. Well, here’s some good news: some companies offer easy, affordable types of gutter guards installation so you’ll never have to risk your life on that rickety ladder again.

Find out what gutter guards are, how to select the right one, and which companies—like our favorite pick LeafFilter—can help you install them.

What Are Gutter Guards?

Gutter guards are porous coverings that go over the tops of your roof gutters so that leaves and other debris won’t accumulate.

Gutter guards installation over your gutters can be a great aid in keeping them clean so that your roof drainage system can work the way it’s supposed to.

What Types of Gutter Guards Are There?

If you’re considering gutter guards, there are several different types you can get.

Brush Gutter Guards

A brush gutter guard, also known as a gutter brush, hedgehog, or bottle brush gutter guard looks like a long bottle brush with heavy bristles branching out from a wire core.

When it comes to gutter guards installation, DIY people love brush guards because all you need to do is lay it in the gutter and it keeps leaves out while letting water flow through.

Foam Gutter Guards

Foam guards are long, triangle-shaped pieces of hard foam that are porous enough to let water through, yet thick and firm enough to keep various types of debris from entering your gutters.

If you prefer easy gutter guards installation, foam guards are usually fitted under the lips at the top of the gutter’s vertical walls.

Micro-Mesh Guards

Micro-mesh guards are long strips of mesh screening that are fitted across the top of the gutter to screen out leaves and debris.

Reverse-Curve Guards

This type of gutter guard is literally a small roof laid over the gutter that covers about 95% of it in order to block debris. In theory, only the water ought to make it into the gutter through the small crack.

Screen Gutter Guards

This is a net-like covering placed over the top of the gutter that’s intended to literally screen out debris and only let water pass through.

How To Choose the Right Gutter Guards

With so many styles of gutter guards out there, how can you be sure which is the right type of gutter guards installation for you?

Some things to consider would be how visible you want the guard to be, cost preferences, as well as the amount of rain and debris that usually falls in your gutters.

The idea is to have a gutter that doesn't require cleaning all that often.

Gutter Guards Installation Guide

Gutter guard installation is considered a fairly moderate level DIY task, so let’s take a look at how to get started.

Preparation

The first thing to consider when carrying out gutter guards installation is: “How do you feel about ladders?” If heights are a problem, then you should consider calling a professional.

If you’re okay up there in the stratosphere, the next step is to measure your gutters.

Measuring

This step you can do on the ground. Simply anchor your measuring tape underneath the end of one section of gutter, and then, pull the tape to measure the length of that section. Repeat this for each section until you’ve measured all the gutters around your house.

Gutter guards usually come in 30-50 ft. packs, so buy an extra pack beyond what you’ve measured in case of mistakes.

Safety Precautions

Now, it’s time for the ladder, so make sure you can anchor it on a flat piece of ground. Also have a bucket for tools, so you don’t have to go up and down too much.

Having a friend or family member spot you from the ground would also be helpful. Remember to work early in the day before it gets too hot up there.

Cleaning the Gutters

Get rid of debris from the gutters, and then, rinse them with water. Wear work gloves and use a long hose to make things much easier.

Get Rid of Glogs

If you have a downspout attached to your gutter system, make sure it is free from any debris or clogs. If anything is stuck in there beyond your reach, you can use a plumbing snake to remove it.

Installation

You’re now ready to actually start your gutter guards installation. Each type of guard is installed differently; what follows are instructions for the most common types.

Brush Guards

Brush guards represent the easiest gutter guards installation of the types we’re discussing now. That’s because all you need to do is merely insert them in the gutter and that’s it.

Foam Guards

Foam guards are a slightly trickier gutter guard installation than brush guards, but they’re still relatively simple to install.

You will need a razor to cut them into sections, but after that, they can easily be placed inside your gutter. Plus, if you have interior hooks inside your gutters, don’t forget to position the foam pieces underneath the hooks.

Screen Guards

This type of guard is a more difficult gutter guard installation. Screen guards are long flat screens that are stretched atop your gutters; they usually have either screw holes or snaps to keep them in place.

Depending on the size of the strips, you may have to trim the screens a bit with a tin snip to make them fit.

Mesh Guards

Mesh guards represent the most difficult gutter guard installation of the types of screens we’ve been talking about, but they’re also the most effective at keeping out debris.

They are usually made of stainless steel and lay like a perforated roof over the top of the gutter. These guards either need screws or snap into place. You also may need to use tin snips again to trim the ends, so there isn’t a solid gap between the mesh sections.

Safety Tips and Precautions When Installing Gutter Guards

Gutter guards installation will require using a ladder. And whenever you climb a ladder, safety has to be a top priority. Here are some tips to keep in mind:

First, make sure you’re using a solid and safe ladder that has an OSHA (Occupation Safety and Health Administration) inspection sticker on it.

To make sure that it’s stable and won’t wobble around, check first that your ladder is on flat and level ground.

Ask a friend or family member to act as a spotter, who can give you a ground perspective and keep the ladder steady if necessary.

Don’t forget to wear work gloves; if you cut or scrape your bare hand, you might lose your balance.

Many ladders have a small paint bucket platform attached, so take your tools up with you in a bucket. Carefully handle your things, as dropping something could also upset your balance.

DIY vs. Professional Gutter Guard Installation

A gutter guards installation is usually a simple enough task for a DIY project, and doing the job yourself will save money. Yet there are some situations where you should consider hiring a professional for your gutter guards installation.

The first would be if you don’t like working on ladders. Other examples would be if your house is two or more stories high or if it has an irregular roof structure.

Likewise, if your house is on the side of a hill or you have a complicated gutter system, then it would be a much better idea to go for a pro with your gutter guards installation.

If you ultimately do decide to go DIY, make sure you have all the proper tools, dependable help, and observe all safety precautions.

Best Gutter Repair and Installation Companies

If you plan to hire a professional for your gutter guards installation, here are a few companies that are both dependable and offer good deals.

1. LeafFilter - Best for Gutter Guards Installation Overall

Pros:

Gutter services cover installation, cleaning, and repair

Free estimate (good for a single year)

Almost 20 years of experience

Offers a lifetime warranty

Cons:

Doesn’t specialize in other roof parts

Founded in 2005, LeafFilter has grown from its humble origins in Hudson, Ohio, to being one of the most respected gutter guards installation companies in the U.S.

In fact, various expert reviews give LeafFilter high ratings. Plus, the company claims that over 1.2 million customers have used LeafFilter for their gutter guards installation.

It’s easy to register online for a quick estimate, after which a qualified professional expert will then visit your home to do a step by step gutter guards installation assessment.

Every LeafFilter gutter guard installation then follows a complete three-step process of cleaning your existing gutters, repairing them, and then installing your brand new LeafFilter gutter guards. Plus, besides the standard and highly-rated Leaffilter mesh gutter guard, there’s also a new copper model to give your home that extra curbside appeal.

In addition, every LeafFilter gutter guard installation also comes with a lifetime transferable warranty. And if budget is a concern, when you start the process online, you might also get discounts off the price of your gutter guard installation (depending on the current promos offered by the company).

Summary

LeafFilter earned the #1 spot in our list of gutter guards installation companies because it combines comprehensive gutter services, a no-obligation estimate, nearly two decades of experience, and a warranty that lasts for a lifetime.

2. HomeCraft - Best for Metal Gutter Guards

Pros:

Features aluminum and stainless steel gutter guards

Hidden hangers keep your gutters firmly attached

Close to a decade of experience

Provides a lifetime warranty that’s transferable

Cons:

Only accessible in 12 states

HomeCraft is a gutter guard installation company founded in 2016, when a father and son realized their community needed a more efficient gutter guard installation service at better prices.

After 8 years, HomeCraft is now one of the top gutter guard installation companies in the country, offering sturdy options like aluminum and steel gutter guards.

If you want to extend the life of your current gutters, you can start with an on-site inspection and quote that will determine exactly how a gutter guards installation will help you.

Another thing you should know is that every HomeCraft gutter guard installation comes with a lifetime transferable warranty.

Plus, HomeCraft has received high ratings for its product quality, range of services, customer service, and personnel professionalism.

The only drawback is that not enough folks have access to the company’s services, given that it’s only available in 12 states nationwide.

Summary

If you prefer using metal materials for your gutter guards installation, HomeCraft might be a good choice; after all, it specializes in stainless steel and aluminum gutter guards (along with micro-mesh screen technology).

3. Gutter Guards America - Best for Gutter Repairs

Pros:

Fixes gutter issues on top of guard installation

Award-winning gutter guard design

Offers financing solutions

Transferable warranty that lasts for a lifetime

Cons:

Estimates are free only for a limited time

Only available in six states

If you’re sick of cleaning out roof gutters filled with leaves, debris, and other kinds of muck—especially if these things have caused problems with your gutters too—then maybe you need to look up Gutter Guards America for gutter guards installation.

In addition to installing your gutter guards, the company can also repair gutter problems, align them properly, and seal the leaking parts.

Gutter Guards America has gained high ratings, especially when it comes to the quality of its micro-mesh gutter guards and its range of services.

The company also offers both manufacturer and workmanship warranties for every product and gutter guards installation it sells. One disadvantage, however, is that you can only access the services if you live in one of the six states it covers.

Summary

In case you have existing gutter problems, Gutter Guards America can take care of issues with its function, alignment, and reinforcement, along with the gutter guards installation project.

FAQ About Gutter Guards Installation

Curious to learn more about how installing gutter guards work? Well, we might have the answers to some of your questions below.

How Hard Is It To Install Gutter Guards?

A gutter guard installation is not considered all that hard, which is why there are numerous videos and tutorials for doing it yourself. On the other hand, gutter guards installation is not entirely risk free, so if you don’t like ladders, you should probably call one of the professional gutter guard companies or roofing contractors in your area.

Should Gutter Guards Lay Flat?

Yes, gutter guards should lay flat over your rain gutter because, in that position, they will collect more debris. An angled position will cause water to entirely miss the gutter.

What Is the Easiest Gutter Guard To Install?

The easiest gutter guards installation can probably be done with the brush style gutter guard. That’s because all you need to do is simply place the long brush-like construction inside the gutter you installed in your home and you’re all set.

What Is the Warranty for Gutter Guards?

Most gutter guards installation companies offer either a lifetime warranty or a transferable lifetime warranty for the gutter guard products they sell. To be sure, check with the contractor you plan to hire to discover the terms of the warranty it provides.

How Are Gutter Guards Attached?

Each type of gutter guard attaches differently to the rain gutter. Brush guards are simply placed in the gutter, where they catch debris while allowing water to flow. Foam guards are also placed in the gutter, but it fits snuggly while leaving a small flow space. Both screen and micro-mesh gutters can be either screwed in or snapped onto the vertical walls of the gutter.

What Are the Advantages of Installing Gutter Guards?

The main perk of gutter guards is that the guard catches leaves, debris, and muck that can pile up in the gutter, eventually clogging it. By keeping your rain gutters from getting clogged, you can avoid future wall and roof leaks. Plus, you don’t have to worry about worrying that your gutters will end up as a home for birds and other creatures.

Should Gutter Guards Be Installed Under Shingles?

No, you shouldn’t install gutter guards under the shingles. Doing so could cause a breach in your roof’s water barrier, which could then lead to water damage problems for your roof and house walls later on.

Do I Need To Clean Gutters if I Have Gutter Guards?

Yes, on occasion you still might have to inspect your gutters to check if anything is stuck. That’s because gutter guards are not a total solution for keeping leaves, debris, and muck out of your gutters. Certain types of gutter guards, like brush or hood guards, will invariably allow some leaves to get in the gutter, thereby increasing the likelihood of blockages.

Which Are the Best Gutter Guards?

Based on our research, we recommend LeafFilter gutter guards as the best gutter guards on the market today. Other expert reviews also have a high opinion of this brand. Of course, the right gutter guards for you will also depend on what you need as a homeowner.

How Long Does It Take to Install Gutter Guards?

It usually takes one to three days to install gutter guards. Still, it’s hard to say exactly how long the gutter guard installations will take since there are different factors involved (like the roof’s layout and complexity and the number of staff). Generally, a home under 1,500 square feet should take a day or less, while homes that are 2,000 square feet can take two days or longer.

Can I Install Gutter Guards Myself?

Yes, a gutter guard installation can certainly be a DIY project, though you should be aware beforehand of the possible difficulties that can arise. For example, the height of your house, whether it’s situated on a hill, or the current condition of your gutters could all pose problems that could delay or derail your efforts. Plus, you need a good ladder and be game to use it.

Conclusion: Gutter Guards Installation

If you’re serious about maintaining your home, make sure that your rain gutters are in good shape and working properly. Since rain gutters help your roof to drain, they can help prevent leaks in both your roof and exterior walls.

The biggest enemy of your gutters are the leaves and debris that get caught in them; gutter guards are a great way to protect your gutters; installing new gutters and guards might even add value to your house.

If you’re planning a gutter guards installation, we hope our guide helped you decide whether to go DIY or ask for help from a professional company like LeafFilter or other top companies.

