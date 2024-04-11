2-10 Home Warranty Review & Insights 2024: A Complete Guide

Your homeowner’s insurance protects you against many things, from natural disasters to theft. However, they generally don’t cover the normal wear and tear of your home’s appliances and systems.

If you’re tired of repair bills adding up, a home warranty may be the solution for you. Here, we look at 2-10 Home Warranty, a highly customizable service. Learn how it stacks up against competitors—like Choice Home Warranty—when it comes to coverage and cost.

2-10 Home Warranty at a Glance

Pros

Rapid response times as short as four hours

15 optional add-ons allow for greater customization

Affordable plan for kitchen appliances only

24/7 assistance is available

Service fee refund if the item isn’t covered

Cons

Higher tiers and customization options can be expensive

Low response rates to customer complaints

Quick Verdict

2-10 Home Warranty could be a practical option for homeowners who are concerned about expiring manufacturers’ warranties and are looking for more customization options.

What Is 2-10 Home Warranty?

As its name suggests, 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty is a home warranty service and a structural warranty provider. Unlike other types of insurance, home warranties cover the normal wear and tear of your home’s systems and appliances.

2-10 is one of the most experienced home warranty companies, established in 1983 and covering over 6 million American homes. It claims that one-fifth of new homes have coverage under a 2-10 structural warranty too.

2-10 Home Buyers Warranty Plans and Pricing

2-10 Home Buyers Warranty has three main plans, plus over a dozen add-ons.

Simply Kitchen

Simply Kitchen is the most basic plan that 2-10 Home Warranty offers. It covers your refrigerator, your dishwasher, your built-in microwave, and your oven with its range and cooktop. Refrigerator coverage includes its beverage dispenser and ice maker or crusher (if it has them).

Simply Kitchen starts from $27 per month, but your exact fee will vary depending on factors such as your location.

Complete Home

The Complete Home plan covers everything in Simply Kitchen and more. Heating, cooling, your water heater, electrical system, doorbell, plumbing, plumbing stoppages, and water heater are all included. You won’t find the pricing for the Complete Home plan on 2-10’s website, yet you’re welcome to ask for a quote.

Pinnacle Home

Pinnacle Home is the highest-tier set plan. Besides everything in the Kitchen and Complete plans, it covers your washer, dryer, shower head, fire and burglar alarms, and your exhaust fans in the bathroom and attic. Again, there’s no estimate on the company website, but it’s easy to get a quote.

Optional Add-Ons

2-10 Home Warranty provides you with a larger number of add-ons than many competitors. You can add more items to your plan within 30 days of its start date. Some examples of available add-ons are:

Roof leaks

Pre-season HVAC maintenance

Washer and dryer coverage

Garage door openers

Well pumps

Extended pipe leaks

Water softeners

Fresh and saltwater pools

Additional refrigerators, wine coolers, freezers, and wet bar refrigerators

There are luxury and supreme additional coverage add-ons too, which increase your payout limits. If your HVAC unit is a must-have, you can take advantage of an HVAC surplus add-on that specifically increases your HVAC coverage limit.

You may notice that some of these items are included in set plans, but this is part of what makes 2-10 Home Warranty plans more buildable. For example, you may want the Simply Kitchen plan, but just want your washer and dryer covered without upgrading to the Pinnacle plan.

What Does 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty Cover?

Perhaps you’re curious to know how your home warranty can protect your house and what’s inside it. 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty covers both a wide range of items and has a high total coverage limit. Your total limit is $25,000 per year, more than 20 times the annual fee of most plans.

Individual coverage caps vary by item. For example, your roof leak and swimming pool caps are $1,000 per term. Concrete-encased or concealed items such as ductwork, pipes, and wiring are limited to $500 per term. Faucets are capped at $150 each, and your toilet is capped at $300 for calcium and sediment buildup. Some add-ons can raise these caps, however.

Your coverage includes both the repair and replacement of items. Repairs include a one-year workmanship guarantee in case of additional damage. As for replacement, there is an Appliance Discount Program for GE and Whirlpool products and an Appliance Replacement Offer program that provides up to $150. You can combine both of these.

Like other home buyers’ warranties, 2-10 only covers normal wear and tear. However, similar to many of the best home warranty companies, 2-10 does not disqualify your appliances or systems based on age. You can get coverage as long as it’s functional and does not have pre-existing damage.

Despite the restrictions on home warranty coverage, it’s possible to enjoy major savings. For example, a refrigerator may cost $340 for repairs and over $1,300 to replace. With a 2-10 home warranty, you will pay less than $100 as long as it’s for normal wear and tear.

What Does 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty Not Cover?

Like other home warranties, 2-10 plans do not cover damage caused by fires or other natural disasters such as tornadoes or floods. Mold, mildew, termites, and insecticide treatments to remove them are also exclusions, as are theft and tree damage.

Additionally, cosmetic defects are not covered as they do not affect the functioning of your appliance or system.

2-10 Home Warranty also does not cover RVs or other mobile homes unless they are on a permanent foundation. If you can still drive it around, it’s not included. Bed and breakfasts, alongside fraternity or sorority houses, are not covered either.

Where Is 2-10 Home Buyers Home Warranty Available?

You can purchase a plan from 2-10 Home Warranty in 48 states. Only Alaska and Hawaii residents are unable to buy plans.

2-10 Home Availability

As long as you live in a permanent home, 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty will cover you. Your home can be a standalone house, townhome, or condo. It just has to be under 10,000 square feet and used for residential purposes only.

Plans are also available to homeowners in the process of buying or selling. Buyers’ coverage includes the Appliance Discount and Appliance Replacement offers, alongside re-keying their new home. Sellers’ coverage protects against unexpected system breakdowns and can make the home more attractive to buyers.

2-10 Home Warranty Customer Reviews

2-10 Home Warranty has many verified customer reviews online. Your experience may depend on your location and the available contractors in your area, as well as the individual customer service staff.

Positive Reviews

Many people report positive experiences with 2-10 Home Warranty.

One reviewer, for instance, says that they submitted a claim to 2-10 because the AC didn’t give off hot air anymore, and the experience was simply fantastic. The team arrived within 24 hours; the company needed to order the part first, which they got on the following day.

Another reviewer shares that they thought they would have to wait forever for someone from 2-10 Warranty to reach out (and even longer to fix the problem). Thankfully, it went better than expected. A technician arrived, detected the issue, figured out the solution, ordered the needed part, and solved the problem.

Negative Reviews

Not all homeowners have positive experiences with 2-10 Home Warranty, however. Its slow response rate to customer complaints is one major drawback of choosing the company, according to reviewers.

One not-so-happy customer relays that a technician went to their home but didn’t fix anything since it turned out they needed to replace the refrigerant coil. Afterward, they had to escalate the claim as they didn’t receive an update. Then finally, they got an email saying they should pay $1,250 out of pocket.

This commenter, however, may have run into a common limitation of home warranties. Many providers expect customers to take care of maintaining items themselves. Home warranties generally kick in when correct use and maintenance cannot prevent problems.

2-10 Home Warranty vs. the Competition

Three of 2-10 Home Warranty’s top competitors are Choice Home Warranty, American Home Shield, and First Premier Home Warranty.

If you don’t want the fuss of choosing among a lot of options, Choice Home Warranty might be the simple alternative you’re looking for. You won’t be confused since there’s only two plans to select from: Basic and Total; plus, you can top it off with add-ons if there’s a specific appliance or system that you need covered.

You can get up to $3,000 worth of coverage each year for every covered item from Choice Home Warranty, which is three times as much as 2-10’s $1,000 maximum liability.

2-10 does have a slight edge when it comes to cost transparency. Although you need to request a quote from both companies to find out how much exactly you must shell out, at least 2-10 gives an estimate of the starting price, while Choice Home Warranty doesn’t.

>>Check out the best plans from Choice Home Warranty

American Home Shield is another competitor to 2-10 Home Warranty that may suit your needs. Its state coverage is a little wider than 2-10, since it’s available in 49 states.

It has higher coverage limits, including a cap of $5,000 for HVAC systems and $2,000 for appliances, which increases to $4,000 under Platinum plans. 2-10 Home Warranty does increase your HVAC cap to $5,000 if you choose the Luxury add-on, but it has an extra cost.

The other key advantage of American Home Shield is optional coverage for devices: such as your TV, laptop, and any game consoles you may have. However, AHS has more expensive plans than 2-10 (beginning at $39.99 each month). And so, the “better” alternative depends on your budget and expected repair costs.

>>Check out the best plans from American Home Shield

First Premier Home Warranty is a cheaper alternative to 2-10, with more items covered at lower prices. For example, you can get coverage for whirlpool bathtubs, your water heater, and plumbing at lower tiers. Its service fees are often also lower, starting at $75, while 2-10’s service charge is usually $100 (although it can be less in some cases).

However, First Premier’s coverage is capped at $1,500 per claim; it does not even offer a workmanship guarantee in case anything goes wrong. The response times can be slower too, with an average of 24-48 hours compared to 2-10’s 4-48 hour response times.

On the other hand, 2-10 is straightforward about its state coverage, while you can’t easily find on the website how many states can get access to First Premier Home Warranty.

>>Check out the best plans from First Premier Home Warranty

2-10 Home Warranty FAQ

Here are the first questions you may have when researching plans such as those from 2-10 Home Warranty.

Why Is It Called 2-10 Warranty?

The name 2-10 Home Warranty goes back to the company’s first products. The structural warranty provides two years of coverage for distribution systems, such as electrical, plumbing, and HVAC systems; and 10 years of structural coverage. The renewable appliance and systems home warranties came later.

Is 2-10 a Good Warranty?

Some customers find 2-10 to offer good home warranties. Its greater customizability and savings which are made possible by choosing the items you need are the major benefits. Of course, 2-10 is not perfect, given that it’s not very responsive to the complaints of customers.

Does 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty Require a Home Inspection?

No, you will not need an inspection before purchasing your home warranty. There is an optional HVAC inspection, however, which can help you pinpoint if there’s anything wrong with your HVAC system.

Who Owns 2-10 Home Warranty?

Genstar Capital bought 2-10 Home Warranty in 2018. The goal of this private equity firm (which also invests in financial services and industrial technology) is to help the company grow and reach more customers, particularly homeowners and home builders.

What Is the Difference Between American Home Shield and 2-10?

American Home Shield has much higher coverage limits than 2-10, but the monthly fees may be higher, too.

How Much Does 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty Cost?

2-10 Home Buyers Warranty may cost at least $27 per month, or well over $100. It depends on the number of covered items and other factors such as your location.

Does 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty Cover Roof Leaks?

You can buy roof leak coverage as an optional add-on to any set plan, which has a maximum coverage of $1,000.

How Do I File a Claim With 2-10 Home Warranty?

Log into the Homeowner Portal account, select the item you need service for, and answer a pre-set list of questions to file a claim. A technician will be on his or her way soon after if the problem is eligible.

How Can I Cancel My 2-10 Home Warranty?

To cancel your 2-10 Home Warranty plan, call the customer service line. If you can cancel early enough, you might even get a refund; of course, it also depends on whether the company paid you for any claims or not while the warranty was still ongoing).

Are There Any Customer Service Complaints?

Like any other company, 2-10 Home Warranty has its fair share of complaints. One drawback of this company is its low response rate to negative reviews.

2-10 Home Warranty: The Bottom Line

2-10 Home Warranty offers warranties you can renew every year, regardless of age, as long as the items were working properly when you first bought coverage.

What makes 2-10 Home Warranty stand out the most to us is its flexibility. With customization options that can let you build your plan and coverage for buyers and sellers, you are more likely to find coverage that suits your unique requirements.

Still, it’s also a smart move to check out interesting alternatives—including Choice Home Warranty—to see if something else fits your needs as a homeowner better.

