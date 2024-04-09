Guide To Appliance Coverage With Choice Home Warranty: Explained

If you need appliance insurance, Choice Home Warranty provides affordable plans to protect against the cost and inconvenience of unexpected breakdowns.

Since 2008, the company has been providing various types of repairs and replacements, access to a network of qualified service pros, and peace of mind; all at cost-effective monthly prices.

Read our Choice Home Warranty appliance insurance review to learn if it is a possible option for you.

Choice Home Warranty at a Glance

Pros

Flat rate service fee

First month free

National network of 25,000+ contractors

Straightforward plan structures

24/7 repair call centers

Cons

Not available in California and Washington State

Quick Verdict

When it comes to appliance insurance, Choice Home Warranty can provide you with the quick and efficient back-up you need when something breaks down.

Its 24/7 call center lets you file claims around the clock, and the nationwide network of pros will establish contact within 4 hours to assess the situation and schedule an appointment.

So, before one of your appliances stops working and you’re out in the cold, take a minute to find out more about Choice Home Warranty plans and what this provider has to offer.

What Is Choice Home Warranty?

(credit: PR)

Choice Home Warranty—or CHW for short—is a home warranty company founded in New Jersey in 2008.

Operating nationwide except for California and Washington, it provides a choice of insurance plans to protect your major home systems and appliances if repair or replacement is needed.

Whether you’re a current homeowner, buyer, or seller in search of appliance insurance, Choice Home Warranty can provide the full-service protection you need.

Coverage Options Offered by Choice Home Warranty

Choice Home Warranty features two different plans and optional add-ons to help you protect your home and the things in it—whether you need a home warranty for your newly-built home or an older one.

Basic Plan

This covers your basic plumbing system and stoppages, electrical, heating, ductwork, basic kitchen appliances, garbage disposal, exhaust fans, ceiling fans, whirlpool baths, and more.

Total Plan

The total plan covers everything the Basic Plan does plus air conditioning systems, dryers, washing machines, and refrigerators.

Optional Add-Ons

There are also optional add-ons available to the Total Plan including coverage for pool or spa, septic system, sump pump, second fridge, stand-alone freezer, and more.

You won’t find the exact plan prices on the Choice Home Warranty website; after all, the company says the cost could be different with each customer, based on where you live, how big your house is, and what kind of coverage you like.

>>Check out the best plans from Choice Home Warranty

How To Get Appliance Insurance Choice Home Warranty Provides

To purchase appliance insurance, Choice Home Warranty makes it simple.

There’s no need to schedule a home inspection. The online process for getting a quote and then purchasing a plan is fairly straightforward. Simply click on “Get a Free Quote” on the home page, where you’ll need to provide some basic information about yourself and your property.

Benefits of Having Appliance Insurance

If you’re a homeowner, you know how expensive major appliances like refrigerators, washers, and more are; so when they break down or stop working entirely, they’re not cheap to service or replace.

When it comes to providing appliance insurance, Choice Home Warranty understands that you need to cut down on expenses. Which is why, for a monthly fee and a flat service fee, you can avoid going bankrupt if anything gets damaged or needs to be replaced.

Plus, when you sign up for appliance insurance, Choice Home Warranty will give the first month of your plan free if you accept the free quote.

What Appliances Are Typically Covered by Choice Home Warranty?

This is a partial list of some of the appliances covered by Choice Home Warranty.

Air conditioners

Dishwashers

Ovens and ranges

Built-in microwave ovens

Clothes washers

Clothes dryers

Refrigerators

Water heaters

How To Choose the Right Appliance Insurance Plan

If you need appliance insurance, Choice Home Warranty can help you find the right plan.

Simply take advantage of the free quote, and then see which plan fits your particular home situation and the current condition of your appliances.

>>Check out the best plans from Choice Home Warranty

How to File a Claim With Choice Home Warranty

When it comes to filing a claim for appliance insurance Choice Home Warranty makes it easy.

The first step is to either sign in to the Choice Home Warranty customer portal or make a call to the claims department, which you can reach 24/7, 365 days a year.

Next, Choice Home Warranty begins contacting service providers within 4 hours, and within 48 hours a service provider will get in touch with you and schedule a repair visit.

All service visits are charged a flat $100 fee plus any extra labor or parts.

Customer Reviews and Satisfaction With Choice Home Warranty

When it comes to companies providing appliance insurance Choice Home Warranty scores pretty high with the top review sites online.

In fact, on Trustpilot it has over 38,700 total reviews with over 70% of them being either 4 or 5 stars out of a possible 5.

When it comes to appliance insurance Choice Home Warranty also scores high on the Consumer Affairs site. Altogether they have over 60,400 reviews, with 72% of them being either 4 or 5 stars out of 5.

>>Check out the best plans for Choice Home Warranty

Alternatives to Choice Home Warranty for Appliance Insurance

When it comes to appliance insurance, Choice Home Warranty is not alone. Here are some of its top competitors and how it fares against them.

(credit: PR)

AHS’s ShieldSilver and ShieldGold Plans are comparable in price to the pair of plans offered by Choice Home Warranty. However, AHS’ ShieldPlatinum Plan is more costly than many competitors.

While Choice has a flat service fee of $100, American Home Shield offers a choice between a $100 or a $125 fee (if you pay more per service, you don’t have to pay as much each month).

When it comes to what’s covered and the choice of options overall, these plans are similar with each having tiered structures that let you pick and choose what’s important to you.

Choice Home Warranty has a more extended workmanship guarantee (lasting for 60 days) as opposed to AHS’s shorter 30-day counterpart, while both are accessible in 48 states. AHS excludes Alaska, Hawaii, and New York City, while Choice excludes California and Washington.

>>Check out the best plans from American Home Shield

(credit: PR)

While both provide coverage for your home, Choice Home Warranty is more transparent, given that it clearly explains what’s included in the plans.

First American Home Warranty does give an overview of what your warranty might cover in the website; however, you need to call the company or request a quote to learn the differences between the various plans.

Like CHW, First American Home Warranty packs a lot of educational articles in its blog. Aside from talking about the basics of home warranties, it also gives you tips on DIY maintenance and simple fixes.

Choice Home Warranty is more accessible, covering most states (except two); as for First American Home Warranty, it’s quite limited, only available in 36 states.

>>Check out the best plans from First American Home Warranty

Choice Home Warranty FAQs

When it comes to appliance insurance, Choice Home Warranty is one of the top home warranty companies people are most curious about. Here are some of the common questions you might be asking about Choice Home Warranty.

Can Choice Home Warranty Replace AC?

Yes, when it comes to appliance insurance, Choice Home Warranty will replace all components and parts for up to one covered item of your AC system (for example, one air conditioner).

Is Home Warranty the Same as Appliance Warranty?

No, they are not. Home warranty plans will often include both the systems and appliances in your home, such as the plumbing system and the dishwasher. Appliance warranties only cover appliances like a refrigerator or air conditioner.

Will Choice Home Warranty Cover Microwaves?

Choice Home Warranty covers only built-in microwave units, not free standing ones.

What Is the Maximum Liability for Choice Home Warranty?

For those wondering how much is covered by appliance insurance Choice Home Warranty has a maximum liability of $3,000 per 12 month period for each covered item.

How Long Does a Choice Home Warranty Last?

When it comes to plans for appliance insurance Choice Home Warranty showcases both monthly plans and fixed term plans that can last for a year or more.

The Bottom Line: Appliance Insurance Choice Home Warranty

In these times of inflation, the fear of expensive home repairs is scarier than it’s ever been before.

If you’re considering getting appliance insurance, Choice Home Warranty is one of the top companies out there for arming you against the financial drain of potential breakdowns.

With tiered plans that cover most home systems and appliances, affordable rates, and a nationwide network of pros, your affordable repair option is only a call or email away.

This is a sponsored article. The article should not be considered as advice.