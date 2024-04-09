Evaluating the Cost: A Complete Breakdown of Choice Home Warranty Prices

If you’re worried about home repair costs, you can get a home warranty to cut down on your expenses. Choice Home Warranty, one of the most popular options, can give you comprehensive coverage. It’s easy to access the always available customer support; plus, a team of professional technicians can help fix your home systems and appliances.

Let’s talk about Choice Home Warranty prices—such as the plan costs and coverage limits—before you decide to take the plunge on a warranty or not.

What Is Choice Home Warranty?

Since it launched in 2008, this New Jersey-based company presents home warranties that can cover your home appliances and systems; as a result, you can spend less on repairs or replacements. Thanks to its skilled service technicians, Choice Home Warranty (or CHW for short) can provide you with home solutions that can help you in the long run.

Did you know that you can tweak your plans based on your requirements? On top of this flexibility, you can file claims 24/7 all year long. But before you sign up, get to know the service in more detail first.

Pros

The network has over 25,000 licensed and insured technicians in the pool

You can contact customer support 24/7

Before you enroll, the company won’t inspect your home first to check if you’re eligible

Cons

Your coverage is limited, only up to $3,000 per item, every year

Choice Home Warranty Plan Options and Coverage

As a homeowner, get ready to pick the right home warranty plan—especially if you want to make sure someone will rush to your rescue when your appliances break down—but without breaking the bank.

Choice Home Warranty offers good coverage options that can fit from your own budget and requirements, if you’re looking for a reliable provider.

In case you’re wondering what’s included in a home warranty, check out the two plans you can choose from: namely, the Basic and Total Plans.

Basic Plan

First up is the Basic Plan, which covers the home appliances and systems you probably use a lot. Heating, electrical, and plumbing systems, for instance, all fall under this plan’s umbrella.

You can also expect protection for essential items: your oven, stove, range, dishwasher, as well as your garage door opener, garbage disposer, and many more.

Total Plan

Alternatively, if you need more extensive coverage of major home appliances and systems, then the Total Plan could be what you need.

It handles even more items—like refrigerators, air conditioning, clothes washers, and dryers—on top of covering all the appliances in the Basic Plan. Of course, you need to shell out more for the Total Plan, but you get more complete home protection in return.

Optional Add-Ons

You can also get additional coverage, whether you go for the Basic or Total Plan, to customize your warranty based on your requirements. Here are some examples of add-ons: your pool, spa, second refrigerator, central vacuum, stand-alone freezer, and roof leaks.

Choice Home Warranty Prices

So, how much exactly do you need to fork out if you get a plan? Well, it depends, since the actual Choice Home Warranty prices are based on different factors: the kind of coverage you need, how big your house is, and which add-ons you’re interested in.

We can estimate the average Choice Home Warranty prices, though, so you can get an idea of how much you’ll be paying.

Choice Home Warranty Service Fee

To start with, you’ve got to hand over a $100 call fee to the technician for each claim you make; it doesn’t matter how much the repair or replacement price is for a covered appliance or system.

While this is the usual flat rate, there are times when you can pay less (if there are available discounts). Some customer feedback suggests that the company often brings down the fee to only $65 for every claim. Thankfully, CHS’s service fee is lower than some of its competitors in the field.

Promos

If you’re a newbie, you can also enjoy other perks from Choice Home Warranty. For example, you can get your very first month for free if you pay for the entire year in advance. Plus, when you fill out the form, just enter the promo code to get even more discounts.

How Much Does Choice Home Warranty Cost per Month or Year?

So, how much should you regularly pay for a warranty plan? Go ahead and explore the monthly and yearly Choice Home Warranty prices, on average.

$35 – $60 Average Monthly Cost

To be clear, you won’t find the exact prices on the official website; after all, Choice Home Warranty prices are based on your state, plan, and favorite add-ons. Still, some estimate that you are likely to pay between $35 and $60 every month.

If you want personalized coverage, you can always get extra add-ons, but don’t forget that they can rack up the overall cost (around $4 to $15 for each item).

$420 – $720 Average Annual Cost

Again, there are no set prices on the company website; some gauge that the average Choice Home Warranty prices start at $420 and go up to $720 every year. Given that it combines decent coverage with cost-effective rates, CHW stacks up well against its competitors, at least when it comes to bang for your buck.

What Are the Limitations of Choice Home Warranty Coverage?

Choice Home Warranty features two plans, plus optional coverage, that you can custom-fit to your needs. The Basic plan, as we already mentioned, covers most of the popular home appliances and systems. The Total Plan covers a lot more—including all of the appliances from the Basic Plan—then adding systems like HVAC.

Coverage Limits

If you signed up for a Choice Home Warranty plan, remember that your coverage is limited to $3,000 per year (for each covered object). The limit is reasonable, though, since it’s probably enough for many repairs and replacements. However, it might not always cover the fees you need to fix your innovative and expensive appliances and systems.

Take note: CHW has stricter limitations for some kinds of repairs, such as a $250 limit for septic tank pumping. Plus, there’s a $500 cap for the following items:

Roof leaks in single-family homes

Septic system parts

Sprinkler systems

Stand-alone ice makers

Trash compactors

Pumps for wells

Exclusions

To be clear, all your appliances and systems should be working properly when the contract starts. Here are the standard exclusions to coverage you should be aware of:

Pre-existing conditions, whether you know about them or not

Appliances that don’t work, either because you didn’t maintain it properly, it wasn’t installed correctly, or it’s not compatible with the system

Items affected when a covered system gets damaged

Surface problems that only involve the item’s looks

Defects by the manufacturer

On top of this, there might be other exclusions for the covered appliances and systems; that’s why you must review the details of your contract, to avoid unpleasant surprises.

Choice Home Warranty Reputation and Customer Reviews

Choice Home Warranty reviews are somewhat mixed, as pleased customers say claims are easily filed, while others say there are claim denials because of the company's many exclusions.

Also, CHW’s rating has recently improved on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) website, going from D in 2022 to B in 2024. There have been over 11,800 customer complaints in the last three years, however, but at least the company seems to be working proactively to solve these issues.

Positive Reviews

CHW is admired by a lot of customers for its comprehensive coverage and budget-friendliness; additionally, many users find it easy to file claims and get their items fixed.

Negative Reviews

Some negative CHW reviews point out exclusions users were unaware of, while some found the $3,000 cap for coverage of each item too small.

Tips on How to Save Money on Choice Home Warranty

If you want to cut down on your home warranty expenses, we suggest you only list items that you frequently use—as well as appliances or systems that are five years or older—so you won’t need to pay beyond the coverage you realistically need.

Don't try to get coverage for a breakdown that doesn't completely meet the terms in your contract; that’s just a waste of time and money. If your claim gets approved, and a technician visits your house but realizes that the problem is not qualified for coverage, you would still have to pay the service fee.

Frequent tune-ups can help keep your appliances and systems working over the years. Thankfully, CHW will send you automated home maintenance reminders when you sign up (if you’re a first-time customer).

Choice Home Warranty vs. the Competition

While CHW is a solid choice because of its comprehensive plans and quick claims processing, you might be wondering what other home warranty companies bring to the table. Let’s compare Choice Home Warranty prices, service, and plans to those of its competitors, so you can get a better insight on the best home warranties on the market.

Choice Home Warranty vs. American Home Shield

AHS has a cheaper basic plan, ShieldSilver, that starts at $39.99 each month. It only offers you coverage for the essentials, though: plumbing, heating, electrical, and cooling systems. The mid-range plan, ShieldGold, is a step up since it throws in your kitchen and laundry appliances.

American Home Shield has a complete coverage plan that is costly, which is called ShieldPlatinum. You won’t see the exact price on the website, but AHS reviews estimate that it costs around $79.99 per month.

ShieldSilver and ShieldGold plans are more budget-friendly, but ShieldPlatinum gives you a wider home protection.

As for AHS’s service fee system, it’s quite flexible since you can choose from a few price points ($100 and $125), and selecting the higher fee lowers your monthly expenses.

However, AHS provides only six optional coverages, which is less than Choice Home Warranty and many other competitors. Interestingly enough, this optional coverage includes electronics and guest units, which CHW doesn’t include.

As a final point of comparison, Choice Home Warranty’s workmanship guarantee is 60 days long, while AHS’s guarantee only lasts for 30 days.

Choice Home Warranty vs. First Premier Home Warranty

Both companies can provide you with extensive coverage, but First Premier promises faster service, claiming that technicians will arrive in your home within 24 to 48 hours after you request a claim (only if it’s approved, of course).

CHW also offers good service, with a wide range of technicians and a customer-centric approach. The downside is, while it says you can make a claim any time, it doesn’t give a time range when you can expect the technician to go to your house afterward.

Choice Home Warranty FAQs

Maybe you’re curious to learn more details about Choice Home Warranty; perhaps we answered some of your questions about the company below.

Does Choice Home Warranty Require a Home Inspection?

No, you don’t need to go through a home inspection by Choice Home Warranty before you sign up, which is a relief. This means you can protect your home’s appliances and systems right away, with no preliminary checks.

Does Choice Home Warranty Cover Plumbing Issues?

Yes, Choice Home Warranty will cover your plumbing issues, no matter which of the two plans you end up getting. However, any damage caused by plumbing problems will not be covered; you will see this listed under the exclusions in the user agreement.

How Much Does It Cost To Cancel a Choice Home Warranty Plan?

It depends. Choice Home Warranty prices for cancellation can vary, so you should check your contract or contact customer service to know the exact amount. Usually, the cancellation fee is $50, but Choice Home Warranty might ask you to pay more fees (depending on how long you’ve had the service agreement and the repair services you used).

How Do I Request a Service From Choice Home Warranty?

To request for repair or replacement services, just log into your account on the official website, then submit a claim. Alternatively, you can call the phone lines listed on the website and in your contract; customer service is available 24/7.

Does Choice Home Warranty Replace AC?

Yes, it is covered in the Total Plan. If your air conditioning cannot be repaired anymore, Choice Home Warranty might replace it (at least if your claim meets all the requirements). The company knows that AC is important for your comfort, so it includes it in the most comprehensive plan.

Is Choice Home Warranty Accredited by the Better Business Bureau?

Yes, Choice Home Warranty is accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB). This indicates that it is committed to solving customer complaints and sticking to standards of business practice. At present, the company’s current ranking is B.

How Does a Claim Work With Choice Home Warranty?

After filing a claim, the support team evaluates it; if it gets approved, they will dispatch a technician to your home. A service provider may take up to 48 hours to agree to take on the request.

The Bottom Line on Choice Home Warranty Prices

As one of the top home warranty companies, Choice Home Warranty has a vast network of professional technicians, making emergency repairs a breeze.

It does come with downsides, like a $3,000 cap per item, so you ought to check if it ticks all your boxes. CHW offers free quotes, though, so you can estimate how much you will be spending each month or year for your plan.

Choice Home Warranty offers comprehensive coverage—with affordable plans and add-ons—but it’s up to you to pass the verdict if Choice Home Warranty prices are worth it or not.

This is a sponsored article. The article should not be considered as advice.