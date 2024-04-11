Seasonal Home Maintenance Checklist: Tips to Avoid Costly Repairs in 2024

Your home’s upkeep is non-negotiable for its durability and your own comfort. Think of it as a wellness plan for your property, keeping everything shipshape. Regular maintenance prevents nasty surprises and keeps your wallet from taking a hit.

We’ve got your back with a seasonal home maintenance checklist that’ll steer you through a home care routine. Each season brings its own set of tasks, and we’re here to break them down for you. Plus, we’ll throw in some pro tips to streamline your home care routine.

Move-in Maintenance

Before diving into the regular upkeep tasks, it’s smart to start with the basics. These initial steps lay the groundwork for a well-maintained and personalized home.

Deep Clean Your Home

Begin with a thorough cleaning from the ceiling to the floor. Hit every nook and cranny—walls, baseboards, appliances—and maybe rent a carpet cleaner for that extra touch of freshness. A clean home isn’t just visually pleasing; it’s easier to keep in top shape.

Time required: 8 hours

Replace Your Home's Filters

Then, change your air filters. It’s a simple task that leads to better air quality and more efficient appliance operation, plus it’s kind to your budget over time. If your home has water filters, replace these too.

Time required: 5+ minutes

Find Your Water and Electric Controls

Familiarize yourself with your home’s critical systems. Knowing where your water and electric controls are can be a lifesaver during routine maintenance or emergencies. Typically, the main water shut-off valve is located around the home’s exterior, and the electric panel is in an area with less foot traffic.

Time required: 30+ minutes

Check Your Safety Devices

Finally, don’t overlook safety. Ensure all safety devices are functioning correctly, change the locks for peace of mind, and maybe upgrade your security system. Test all smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, replace batteries as necessary, and keep a supply of spares handy.

Time required: 5+ minutes

Monthly Home Maintenance Checklist

Keeping your home in prime condition requires a set of regular monthly tasks. Even though they seem like chores, these are your frontline defense against potential problems and unexpected repair bills in the future. Here’s your go-to list for monthly maintenance to ensure your home operates like a well-oiled machine:

(credit: PR)

Check Your HVAC Filters

Make it a point to inspect and switch out your HVAC filters every 30 to 60 days, tailored to your system’s needs and the time of year. Clean filters mean more efficient appliances, longer lifespans, and air that’s easier on the lungs.

Time required: 5 minutes

Check Your Water Softener and Heater

Stay vigilant with your water softener. Look out for salt bridges and mushing, and top up the salt when it’s running low. Peek at your water heater’s temperature and pressure relief valves, and clear out any settled sediment. It’s non-negotiable that these systems work at their best.

Time required: 5+ minutes

Clean Your Garbage Disposal

Keep your garbage disposal in check to ward off any funky smells and stop bacteria or mold in their tracks. Always cut the power before you dive into maintenance. Yank out and scrub the rubber splash guard, get rid of leftover food bits, and let baking soda, vinegar, and ice do the heavy lifting to maintain its cleanliness and functionality.

Time required: 45 minutes

Test Your Home's Safety Devices

It’s crucial to regularly test your smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors, and other safety gadgets to confirm they’re in working order. Swap out batteries or the whole unit if needed to ensure your home’s safety isn’t compromised.

Time required: 5 minutes

Clean and Inspect Kitchen Air Vents and Heat Registers

Your vents are dust and debris magnets due to the air they circulate. Commit to a monthly clean-up of your vents and heat registers. Clear away any blockages and get into those hard-to-reach spots with a vacuum. Clean vents not only boost appliance efficiency but also promote a dust-free airflow.

Time required: 20+ minutes

Spring Home Maintenance Checklist

With the arrival of spring, it's time to tackle both outdoor and indoor maintenance tasks. Spring is the perfect season to prepare your home for the warmer months ahead. Let's dive into the spring home maintenance checklist:

(credit: PR)

Spring Outdoor Maintenance

With the weather on the upswing, it’s prime time to address any outdoor concerns.

Inspect Your Roof and Gutters

Post-winter, give your roof a once-over for any damage. Keep an eye out for shingles that are in disrepair, loose, or gone altogether, and be on the lookout for leaks. A clean gutter and downspout system is crucial for proper water flow. Tackling roof and gutter issues promptly can head off bigger headaches later.

Time required: 1-3 hours

Rake Leaves and Yard Debris

Remove any leaves and debris from your yard to avert damage to your lawn and stop mold in its tracks. Trash those leaves or repurpose them as mulch for your garden beds. Regular lawn mowing also helps break down leaves and can cut down on your raking time.

Time required: 1+ hours

Check and Seal Windows and Doors

Scout out any cracks and gaps in your windows and doors to keep drafts at bay. Sealing them up with caulk or weatherstripping is key to preventing energy leaks and maintaining a cozy home. If you’ve got old, leaky windows, think about upgrading to more energy-efficient models.

Time required: 1 hour

Spring Indoor Maintenance

Let’s examine some of the indoor tasks you should perform to keep your home in good shape.

Clean Faucet Aerators and Showerheads

Remove mineral deposits from faucet aerators and showerheads to ensure proper water flow. Soak the parts in vinegar or use a descaling solution to remove any buildup.

Time required: 30 minutes

Change the Air-Conditioner Filter

Replace the air conditioner filter before the hot summer months arrive to ensure optimal cooling efficiency. Clean filters help maintain good air quality and prevent strain on your HVAC system.

Time required: 5 minutes

Summer Home Maintenance Checklist

Summer’s the perfect season to kick back, but it’s also the time to keep your home in peak condition. The sunny days are ideal for tackling outdoor projects and maintenance. Here’s your summer maintenance to-do list:

Summer Outdoor Maintenance

With more outdoor lounging on the horizon, let’s explore ways to keep your house looking sharp.

Oil Garage Door Opener and Chain

A little oil on the garage door opener and chain keeps things running smoothly. This chore avoids unnecessary wear and ensures your garage door shuts smoothly.

Time required: 15 minutes

Remove Lint from Your Dryer Vent

Make sure to clear out the lint from your dryer vent, both inside and out. This isn’t just about efficiency; it’s a critical move to sidestep potential fire hazards.

Time required: 15 minutes

Summer Indoor Maintenance

And here’s what you can do to keep the inside of your home just as pristine during the summer months:

Clean Kitchen Exhaust Fan Filter

Yank out that kitchen exhaust fan filter and give it a good scrub. A buildup of grease and grime can bog down its performance. A clean filter is a secret ingredient to keeping your kitchen’s air quality top-notch.

Time required: 15 minutes

Check the Dishwasher for Leaks

Take a gander at your dishwasher for any leaky signs or water woes. Keep an eye out for puddles or damp spots around its base. Prevention now can save you from huge expenses later on.

Time required: 10 minutes

Check for Leaks Around Bathroom and Kitchen Cabinets

Do a detective’s sweep around your kitchen and bathroom cabinets, and don’t forget to peek behind the toilets for any sneaky leaks or moisture problems. Staying ahead of these issues is your best bet against damage and mold spread.

Time required: 10 minutes

Fall Home Maintenance Checklist

When autumn paints the leaves in fiery hues, and the air turns crisp, it’s your cue to prep your home for the chill. Fall is the ideal time for outdoor maintenance and winterizing your space. Here’s your fall home care playbook:

Fall Outdoor Maintenance

As the mercury reading dips, here’s what you should tick off outdoors:

Rake Leaves and Aerate the Lawn

Get rid of those fallen leaves from your lawn to keep your grass happy. Punching holes in your lawn—a.k.a. aerating—can boost root growth and drainage.

Time required: 1+ hours

Have a Professional Inspect Your Forced-Air Heating System

Call in the pros to give your forced-air heating system a once-over before the cold sets in. They’ll make sure it’s in tip-top shape and fix any snags.

Time required: Professional appointment (1 hour)

Fall Indoor Maintenance

As for the fall indoor maintenance of your home, keep an eye out for these tasks:

Seal Cracks and Gaps in Windows and Doors

Scour your windows and doors for any sneaky cracks or gaps. A bit of caulk or weatherstripping can seal them up, keeping the warmth in and the drafts out.

Time required: 1 hour

Replace the Batteries in Your Carbon Monoxide and Smoke Detectors

Autumn’s the perfect reminder to swap out the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. Don’t forget to make sure they actually work by giving them a quick test run.

Time required: 10 minutes

Check the Fireplace for Damage or Hazards

Get those fireplace flues cleaned and the whole setup checked by a chimney expert. You’ll want it cozy and hazard-free for winter lounging.

Time required: Professional appointment (1 hour)

Clean Carpets

Roll up your sleeves for a carpet cleaning spree. It’s not just about aesthetics—clean carpets last longer.

Time required: Varies depending on the size and number of your carpets

Winter Home Maintenance Checklist

Winter’s bite can be tough on your home, making maintenance tasks critical for protection against the cold. Stick to this winter home maintenance checklist to fend off winter woes and keep your home snug and secure:

Winter Outdoor Maintenance

Prep your home’s exterior for the winter season with these steps:

Cover Your Air-Conditioning Unit

Cover your air conditioning unit to shield it from winter’s wrath. This simple act can fend off damage and help your unit last longer.

Time required: 10 minutes

Check the Basement for Leaks During Thaws

When the thaw sets in, scout for water stains or damp spots on basement walls or floors. Quick action here is crucial to curb further damage and mold.

Time required: 10 minutes

Check on Gutters, Downspouts, and Roof After Storms

In case of a storm, give your roof, gutters, and downspouts a thorough inspection for damage. Missing shingles, loose gutters, or blockages? Get them fixed pronto to avoid water leakage issues.

Time required: 1 hour

Winter Indoor Maintenance

And for the inside of your home during winter, remember to carry out these tasks:

Clean Bathroom Exhaust Fan Grill

Attack the bathroom exhaust fan grill with a vacuum or microfiber cloth to banish dust and debris. This ensures your fan’s efficiency and keeps mold at bay.

Time required: 10 minutes

Clean the Fridge and Freezer Coils

Get behind your fridge and freezer to clean those coils, ridding them of dust and debris. This boosts efficiency, saves energy, and helps prevent mold formation in the drip trays.

Time required: 30 minutes

Clean All Drains in the Kitchen, Bathrooms, and Elsewhere

Make it a habit to clean out the drains in your kitchen, bathrooms, and any other areas to prevent clogs and ensure smooth operation.

Time required: 30 minutes

Annual Home Maintenance

Annual maintenance is the cornerstone of a healthy home, not tied to any season but vital for your home’s long-term well-being. Here’s a rundown of the yearly tasks you should have on your radar:

Schedule a Professional HVAC Inspection

Book a date with an HVAC specialist to give your system a thorough check annually. They’ll assess its performance, swap out filters, and sort out any issues, ensuring your heating and cooling systems are both effective and safe.

Time required: Professional appointment

Service Your Water Heater

Get a pro to inspect and service your water heater. They’ll drain it, clear out any sediment, investigate any leaks, and confirm that it’s running at peak efficiency.

Time required: Professional appointment (1+ hours)

Inspect and Clean Your Chimney

An annual chimney check and clean-up is a must. It clears out creosote and guarantees a safe, efficient burn when you light that fire.

Time required: Professional appointment (1+ hours)

Test and Replace Batteries in Your Carbon Monoxide & Smoke Detectors

Make it a yearly habit to test your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. Swap out batteries as needed to keep these critical safety nets alert and ready.

Time required: 10 minutes

How to Budget for Home Maintenance

Ensuring you have the funds for planned and surprise home repairs is key. Set aside a monthly sum for a home maintenance plan. This stash will be your financial cushion for routine tasks and unexpected fixes. Also, look into home warranties or insurance policies that can help with big-ticket repairs or replacements.

Seasonal Home Maintenance FAQs

Got questions about seasonal home maintenance? We’ve got the answers for you.

Is Home Maintenance Tax Deductible?

Typically, you can’t write off home maintenance costs. But, if you’re boosting your home’s energy efficiency—think solar panels or energy-saving windows—you might get some tax credits. Chat with a tax professional for the nitty-gritties on tax breaks and home upkeep.

How Do You Create a Low-Maintenance Home?

Aim for a low-fuss home with sturdy, easy-care materials inside and out. Choose surfaces that wipe clean quickly, splurge on reliable appliances, and choose garden greens that don’t require much maintenance. And don’t skimp on the routine checks—they’re your early-warning system against big repairs.

Do You Need to Have a Professional Come for Seasonal Home Maintenance?

Sure, you can handle many seasonal chores solo, but call in the pros for the big stuff. HVAC check-ups, chimney sweeps, and wiring once-overs are jobs for the experts. They’ll do it right and keep things up to code.

How Often Should You Deep-Clean Your Home?

Twice a year should do it, ideally when spring and fall roll around. Tackle the grimiest bits first—carpets, couches, kitchen gadgets—and work your way throughout your home. Keeping up with regular clean-ups year-round makes these deep dives less daunting.

What Are the Most Important Home Maintenance Tasks?

The big ones? Clean those gutters come spring and autumn, give your HVAC system some TLC biannually, and swap out filters each month. Don’t forget to de-gunk drains, hunt for leaks, and eye those electrical cords for fraying.

Seasonal Home Maintenance Checklist: Final Thoughts

Sticking to a seasonal home maintenance checklist is like giving your home a year-round health insurance policy. It’s all about dodging breakdowns, saving on fix-it bills, and ensuring your nest is always cozy and secure.

Whether you’re settling in, ticking off monthly chores, or tackling seasonal upkeep, keeping up with these duties is your ticket to making the most of your home. Treat your home right, and it’ll be your haven of comfort and safety for the long haul.

This is a sponsored article. The article should not be considered as advice.