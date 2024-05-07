24-Hour Plumber Near Me: Best Emergency Services 2024

You don’t want to deal with plumbing issues in the middle of the night, but sometimes they happen. Maybe you have a blocked drain, a burst pipe, or a sewer line problem that needs urgent attention. You need a reliable 24-hour plumber near me who can fix it fast.

That’s why we did the research for you and found the best places to find a plumber online.

Our top pick is Thumbtack, where you can compare quotes from local professionals and read customer reviews. Our second choice is Networx, where you can get matched with numerous plumbers in your area and get free estimates.

Map

Emergency 24-Hour Plumber Near Me

Thumbtack - Best 24-hour plumber platform overall

Networx - Top platform for a variety of services

Taskrabbit - Most affordable contractors

When you need an emergency 24-hour plumber near you, you don’t want to waste time on shady or unreliable contractors. You want to find the best online platforms that offer a wide variety of plumbing services from trusted professionals.

Thumbtack is our top recommendation, as it lets you browse through local plumbers and see their ratings and reviews.

1. Thumbtack - Best 24-Hour Plumber Platform Overall

(credit: PR)

Pros

See photographs of completed jobs

High ranking on Trustpilot

View response times to messages from the site

Cons

Users report of slow response times

Why Choose Thumbtack?

Thumbtack makes it easy to find plumbers and other pros without signing up or sharing your personal details. You just need to enter your zip code and browse through local profiles. You can see their hires, ratings, reviews, photos, team size, and response time. Many of them reply within an hour.

Thumbtack also has a great reputation on Trustpilot, with an average of 4.2/5 stars from external reviews. You can rest assured that you will find a reliable 24-hour plumber near me.

Services Offered

Pipe and drain repairs

Toilet repair

Septic system services

Summary

Thumbtack can help you find professionals faster than searching “24-hour plumbers near me” on a regular search engine. You can search for professionals immediately with no account.

>>Check the best deals for Thumbtack here

2. Networx - Top Platform for Variety of Services

(credit: PR)

Pros

Lots of articles and guides for home maintenance

Extensive range of plumbing services available

Transparent profiles and reviews of contractors

Cons

Requires address and phone number before use

Why Choose Networx?

Networx has 20 years of experience in helping homeowners connect with plumbers, electricians, and other home service providers. The Experiences category of their blog also shows how it is possible to find an emergency plumber on Networx.

One post describes an emergency water heater leak during the new year, and how a Networx-indexed plumber answered right away with a replacement heater.

They also have an extensive blog on various home maintenance and repair issues, which may help you prevent emergencies by catching minor problems early. These include how to clear minor blockages and when to call a 24-hour plumber near me.

Services Offered

Leak repair

Drain unclogging

Water heater fixing or replacing

Summary

Networx connects you with a wide variety of professionals, and even indexes plumbers available outside of regular business hours.

3. Taskrabbit - Most Affordable Contractors

(credit: PR)

Pros

Filter by price, ratings, and experience

Flexible dates and times

Advertises same-day services

Cons

The level of skill and experience can vary

Why Choose Taskrabbit?

Taskrabbit is a handy platform to find a 24-hour plumber near me who fits your budget and location. It connects you with local pros who can handle any plumbing job, from simple fixes to complex projects.

You can use Taskrabbit by creating an account and entering your address and the service you need. You can also browse through nearby plumbers without an account, but you need one to book a service. You can filter the plumbers by their ratings and experience, and choose the one that suits you best.

Services Offered

Drain unclogging

Component repair or replacement

Summary

Taskrabbit lets you browse plumbers and handymen in your local area using the criteria that matter most, including price and available times.

>>Check the best deals for Taskrabbit here

Pros and Cons of Calling an Emergency Plumber

You have some DIY experience with plumbing, but what are the advantages of calling an emergency plumber?

Pros of a 24-Hour Plumber Near Me

Expertise : Your plumber will have likely seen the same problem many times, even hundreds of times for more experienced professionals. They know the best techniques and where to find replacement parts.

Saves time : Experience also means they can get the job done faster, which may also reduce water damage and the risk of mold

Safety : Professionals have the right equipment and know the right techniques to avoid injury and further damage

Insurance : Legitimate plumbers have insurance that can compensate you if anything goes wrong during the repairs. Your home insurance, however, may not cover DIY disasters.

Cons of a 24-Hour Plumber Near Me

Expense : Plumbers, especially outside of normal business hours, can cost hundreds of dollars.

Response times : You may have to wait a few hours before your plumber arrives or even responds.

What Does an Emergency 24-Hour Plumber Near Me Do?

Problems that lead homeowners to frantically type “24-hour plumber near me” include bursts, clogs, and discoloration.

Burst Pipes

A burst pipe is exposed to excess pressure or is too weak to carry a normal amount of water. Freezing, high water pressure, or blockages can cause bursts, along with tree root invasion or corroded pipes. Emergencies typically involve sudden, gushing leaks, but burst pipes can start with subtle dripping and eventual mold growth.

Flooding

Flooding is a sign of serious plumbing problems. They could be a burst pipe, backed up sewer line, or damaged appliances such as washing machines and dishwashers. A 24-hour plumber near me will provide water and mold removal services to prevent long-term damage to your home and health, too.

No Hot Water

A nonfunctional water heater may leak or have problems with its heating element, thermostat, valves, or switches. Always check that there are no simple issues such as your meter’s hot water switch in the “off” position, or easily removable objects over solar heating systems.

Sewer Backup

Sewer backups are one of the most dangerous plumbing emergencies. This is because human waste can return to your home and accumulate, carrying disease-causing microbes far worse than any odor or drainage problem. Sump pump failure and blockages are common causes.

Clogged Drains

Clogged drains often start as slow drainage and get worse over time. Hair, sanitary items, dirt, and scum from soap interacting with hard water can build up and narrow the space inside your pipes. Degraded, narrow older pipes may need replacement.

Discolored Water

Water discoloration can mean you have plumbing issues. Copper pipes can make your water blue or green, and manganese can make it brown. Polyethylene pipes can soak up chemicals from pesticides and other products. If you see a link between chemical use and water color, or if you have other worries, you need a 24-hour plumber near me.

Map

What Should You Look for in an Emergency Plumber

The most important criteria for searching “24-hour plumber near me” include:

Licensing and qualifications : First, your potential plumber must be qualified and licensed . An unskilled person trading as a plumber can do far more harm than good.

Relevant skill set : Qualified plumbers should be able to address any emergency. However, you may want a professional who advertises a special area of expertise most relevant to you, such as water damage or heater repair.

Follow-up support : More serious problems can require repeat visits, such as the aforementioned flood. There may also be an underlying issue that would otherwise make the problem reappear.

Affordability : Emergency plumbing services have a wide range of hourly rates, so consider your budget and whether discounts or payment plans are possible.

How to Find a Reliable 24-Hour Plumber Near Me

If you’re searching for the “best plumber near me” on one (or more) tabs and have no idea where to start, prioritize factors such as personal recommendations, opening hours, and expected response times.

Seek Recommendations

First, ask friends and family who their plumber was if they had an emergency at odd hours. Personal experiences can reveal what potentially-edited or curated reviews cannot.

Check Licensing and Insurance

Licensing and insurance mean you have access to compensation if something goes wrong and you need further repairs. They’re also a sign that your plumber is far more likely to be skilled enough for the job.

24/7 Availability

You must read each lead’s opening hours. Some may advertise emergency plumbing but are referring to weekends or holidays during daylight hours. Others may offer 24-hour service but exclude certain days.

Map

Response Time

Response times can be critical in situations such as burst pipes where you need repairs done ASAP. Thumbtack is one directory that lists average response times on user profiles, with the best being under an hour.

Range of Services

Directories and franchises should list the range of services performed. For example, you may need a water heater repaired, but one profile may list burst pipes with no mention of heaters.

Warranty and Guarantees

Warranties and guarantees cover you for the expected timeframe that almost all issues with your repairs or new components could appear. This could save hundreds or even thousands of dollars if repairs were performed incorrectly.

How Much Is It To Hire an Emergency Plumber?

The cost per job or hour for emergency plumbing varies in the USA. Most fall between $68 and $450 per hour, with an average of around $170 per hour. It is more expensive than during regular business hours, as evening rates are generally time-and-a-half, and holidays are triple time.

Your total costs depend on your location, the plumber’s rates, and the type of emergency. For example, a burst or frozen pipe may cost up to $1,500 or even more, but catching it early can bring your bill down to $800 or $900 on average. Most clogged drains cost under $500.

Tips for Handling Plumbing Emergencies Before Professional Help Arrives

Don’t just wait for your plumber, there are several steps you must take to reduce further damage to your home.

Immediate Actions for Damage Control

Act as soon as you notice foul odors, standing water inside your home, leaks, bubbling or gurgling sounds, or no water coming in at all. The first step in managing many cases of leaks and flooding is to shut off the water mains as soon as you notice them. This helps to prevent more water damage and potential mold growth.

Temporary Fixes to Mitigate Issues

Relatively minor issues such as leaks can be patched up with plumber’s tape. If you have flooding, buckets or towels can mop up some water. Burst pipes and major leaks may benefit from opening faucets after you shut off the water mains, as this relieves pressure.

Safety Precautions and Protocols

Your safety is the number one priority. Do not touch any body of water that may be carrying an electric current, and do not allow gas leaks to build up in enclosed areas. It’s better to dress in your warmest clothes and open windows.

24-Hour Plumber Near Me: Methodology

Some of our top criteria when we searched “24-hour plumber near me” include customer reviews and internet presence.

Offers a Website

A website provides information and a convenient way to contact your plumber. You can expect to see their qualifications, opening hours, experience, top services, and sometimes examples of completed work.

Hours of Operation

As the priority was to find a “24-hour plumber near me,” we only considered platforms where some plumbers had 24-hour availability. These are invariably larger businesses with more than several employees.

Customer Reviews

Next, it’s important to look at the ratio of good reviews (four or five stars) to complaints (one or two stars). The best plumbers and platforms have at least 80-90% good reviews, and complaints must make up less than 10% of reviews.

Response Time

A fast response time means plumbing emergencies are addressed sooner before even more long-term damage can accumulate. If they don’t respond within an hour, try contacting someone else.

Star Ratings

The number of reviews will vary, but we wanted to see at least 70% of all reviews being four or five stars. Avoid plumbers with a one-star review proportion of over 20%.

>>Find a 24-hour plumber on Thumbtack

Frequently Asked Questions

Here are the short answers to customers' questions when searching for “24-hour plumbers near me.”

When Should You Call an Emergency Plumber?

Call an emergency plumber if there is a gas leak, burst pipe, leaking water heater, or blockage in any plumbing system component.

What Are Considered Plumbing Emergencies?

Leaks, blockages, and bursts can all be plumbing emergencies. They have the potential to cause further damage and make fixtures non-functional. Some, such as gas leaks, can be life-threatening.

How Do You Handle a Plumbing Emergency?

Once you notice a plumbing emergency, shut off your water mains to prevent further leaks and water damage, and call an emergency plumber. Do not pour chemicals down your drain or touch contaminated water.

Is a Backed-up Drain an Emergency?

A backed-up drain is an emergency if it results in complete blockage and you are unable to do essential daily tasks, such as showering or washing dishes.

How Much Does Toilet Repair Cost?

The average range of toilet repair costs is $60-200, with a low end of around $50 and a high end of almost $4,000 for serious problems.

Do Plumbers Work on the Weekend?

Many plumbers work on weekend hours and choose different days off, to service customers who need help after business hours. Check every plumber’s list of working hours.

What Should I Do if I Encounter a Plumbing Emergency at Odd Hours?

Call a 24-hour plumber and take mitigation measures, such as turning off your water mains.

How Quickly Should I Expect a Response During an Emergency?

The best emergency plumbers will respond in an hour or two. Ideally, they should have a phone number you can call for an answer right away.

Are Emergency Plumbing Services Covered by Insurance?

Your insurance may cover some costs of emergency plumbing services if the problem is out of your control. Preventable problems caused by neglect, including a lack of maintenance services, do not receive coverage.

Conclusion: Finding a 24-Hour Plumber Near Me in 2024

You don’t want to deal with plumbing issues in the middle of the night, but sometimes they happen. You need a reliable 24-hour plumber near me who can fix it fast.

That’s why we did the research for you and found the best places to find a plumber online.

Our top pick is Thumbtack, where you can compare quotes from local professionals and read customer reviews. With their platform, you can find the right plumber fast, based on what they can do, how much they charge, and where they are.

*Upon application, customer information will be submitted to Networx and Networx Buyers and users are consenting to contact by Networx, Networx Buyers and any other service professionals via calls, texts, and emails using artificial voice calls, pre-recorded calls, or calls placed with the assistance of auto-dialer technology at the telephone number and email address provided. Such consent is not a condition of purchasing any property, goods or services.

This is a sponsored article. The article should not be considered as advice.