Window Repair Cost in 2024: A Guide to Prices & Top Companies

Windows are an essential element to any home, and regular repairs or timely replacements can make all the difference. Whether you’re aiming for enhanced value or reduced energy costs, this guide will provide insights into window repair costs today.

We discuss decision-making processes, practical maintenance tips, and professional services with top companies like Renewal by Andersen. From understanding factors influencing these expenses to comparing benefits to costs, this in-depth overview covers it all to help you make informed decisions. Let’s start with the basics!

Why Should You Consider Window Repair Cost?

Cost considerations are essential for homeowners’ maintenance plans, as we aim to retain our homes’ integrity and efficiency without breaking the bank. We seek the best value for money, and windows play a crucial role in heat regulation, energy efficiency, and security.

You must understand the costs associated with different window repairs to make financially sound decisions. You want to align these with your needs, long-term plans, and maintenance budget. So, how do you know how much window repairs will set you back?

Factors That Affect Window Repair Cost

Window repair costs vary significantly, and we discuss factors affecting them below, from window type and size to location.

Type of Window

Due to their designs and materials, different types of windows mean different repair costs. Single-pane windows are typically the most affordable to repair, but replacing the entire sealed unit in double-pane windows will be costlier. Casement window repair costs are harder to determine with complex mechanisms.

Size of the Window

Larger windows require more material and labor when handling and installing, which increases the cost. For example, a standard 24x36-inch window costs only $150 to re-glaze, while a large 48x60-inch window costs $350 or more for the same type of glass.

Material of the Window Frame

The frame contributes to the aesthetic and insulative properties but also affects initial and repair costs. Wooden frames are often more expensive to repair, while vinyl frames are less expensive to maintain and repair. Aluminum frames are durable and resist corrosion, but they are difficult and very costly to repair if damaged or bent.

Extent of Damage

Minor repairs such as replacing weatherstripping are generally inexpensive. Glass replacement can be expensive with double-paned windows treated for UV reduction. In contrast, frame replacement involves substantial labor and can be the most expensive repair.

Labor

Labor costs depend on the complexity of the job and the local market rates. Simple tasks that might take a professional about an hour to complete may cost $50 to $100 in labor. Complex repairs will add significantly to the total, where replacing damaged frames or fixing faulty mechanisms can cost $400 or more in labor alone.

Accessibility

Your location and general accessibility also affect window repair costs. For example, ground-floor windows might add minimal labor cost, but windows that are high up or require special equipment to reach can be more expensive to repair.

Average Cost To Repair Windows

We’ve discussed how the cost of repairing windows varies significantly, but we’ll show off some average costs associated with different window repairs below.

General Window Repairs

Sealing Windows : Costs typically range from about $40 to $80 per window to seal windows and improve insulation.

Repairing Window Screens : Replacing or repairing window screens is usually charged by screen and costs between $130 and $160 for one. This includes labor and materials.

Labor and Additional Costs

Labor is a significant and likely the most unpredictable part of window repair costs. It’s based on the job complexity and the professionals' experience level. Labor includes preparation, installation, and site cleanup. The total you’re paying generally covers the cost of materials and labor but excludes further modifications if needed.

Average Repair Cost by Type and Size of Window

We’ve noted that repairing a window is not a one-size-fits-all process and that costs vary depending on the type and size of the window. Let’s see how average prices look in 2024.

Bay Window

Bay windows typically require more complex repairs, depending on the type and the extent of the damage. This can mean increased costs, with prices generally starting around $350 and going up to $1,000.

Storm Window

Storm windows enhance insulation and protect against weather damage. Their repair costs range from $200 to $450.

Picture Window

Picture windows are large, stationary windows designed to offer a clear view, and their repairs can cost between $300 and $500. Large panes and custom frames usually mean higher prices.

Arched Window

Arched windows add architectural interest to a home but can be challenging and expensive to repair due to their shape. Typical repairs range from $350 to $500.

Sliding Window

Sliding windows open horizontally along a track, and users often report issues with their moving parts. Repair costs can vary from as low as $150 to as high as $350, depending on the mechanism.

Hopper Window

Hopper windows tilt inward and often accumulate moisture, so they may need repairs to their seals and locking mechanisms. These repairs usually cost between $100 and $300.

Awning Window

Awning windows require frequent maintenance, and repairing them usually costs between $150 and $400.

Single-Pane Window

Single-pane windows are the least expensive to repair, generally ranging from $50 to $150 per pane.

Double-Pane Window

Double-pane windows have vacuum seals between the panes to provide better insulation, and they typically seek higher repair costs. These repairs often range from $200 to $450.

Triple-Pane Window

Triple-pane windows offer superior energy efficiency but have repair costs starting from $350 and up to $850 or more. You can read more online about what makes a window energy efficient.

Egress Window

Egress window repair costs vary depending on size and accessibility, ranging from $250 to $650.

Block Window

Block windows, often used in bathrooms for privacy, usually involve repairs ranging from $100 to $300.

Casement Window

Casement windows crank outward and have mechanical components that may need repairs, typically costing between $150 and $400.

Garden Window

Garden windows extending outward from the home to accommodate plants can be expensive to repair if the glass or shelving units are damaged. Costs range from $200 to $600.

Transom Window

Transom windows usually require repairs related to wear and tear or weatherproofing, costing between $150 and $350.

Five-Pane Window

Repairing a five-pane window, which is often a bow window variant, involves extensive work. This makes it one of the costlier repairs, ranging between $500 and $1,200 depending on the frames and seals.

Skylight Window

Skylight windows are prone to leaks and condensation, and repair costs generally range from $300 to $1,500.

Window Repair Cost by Type of Repair

Many of the costs listed above will also vary depending on the specific type of repair needed. Homeowners face different issues, and we explore the average costs associated with them below.

Window Glass Repair

We start with the most common type of repair. Window glass repairs depend on the type of glass (e.g., single, double, or triple-pane) and special features like low-E coatings or argon gas fills. With that in mind, repair prices can range from as low as $50 for basic single-pane windows to as high as $850 for triple-pane low-E coated windows.

Window Molding Repair

It’s not uncommon for window moldings to deteriorate over time. Repairing them can cost between $150 and $350, depending on the extent of the damage.

Window Sash Cord Repair

It’s a headache when a sash cord fails. Repairing or replacing them can cost anywhere from $50 to $200 per window​​.

Window Hinge Repair

Hinges often rust and wear out, especially in casement or awning windows. Repairing them usually costs between $100 and $250 per window.

Window Thermal Seal Repair

If possible, repairing a window's thermal seal (known as defogging) can cost between $250 and $450 per window.

Window Frame Repair

Window frame repair costs vary by material but generally range between $150 and 250.

Window Screen Repair

Repairing window screens typically costs between $50 and $150 per screen, depending on its size and material​​.

Window Lintel Repair

Repairing a lintel can be costly if structural issues are involved. Costs range from $200 for simple repairs to $1,000 and more for extensive damages.

Window Flashing Repair

Repairing window flashing typically costs between $150 and $400, depending on the complexity and the roofline​​.

Window Seal Repair

Sealing a window is generally one of the less expensive repairs, ranging from $75 to $200 per window​​.

Window Well Repair

With issues like pooling water or cracking, repairing window wells can cost $150 to $500​​.

Window Lock Repair

Repairing or replacing window locks usually costs between $50 and $150 per lock.

Window Handle Repair

Handles can break and malfunction; repairing them may cost between $75 and $200 per handle.

Window Spring Repair

Springs help balance the weight of sash windows but can wear out. Replacing springs can cost between $100 and $250 per window.

Cost To Repair a Window by Location

Different rooms often call for different windows, and we try to determine how much window repair costs for each room today.

Basement Window Repair

Basement windows are often smaller but may require special attention due to moisture, mold, and security. Repairs like sealing leaks or replacing damaged frames can range from $150 to $450.

Bathroom Window Repair

Bathroom windows often feature frosted glass for privacy; moisture exposure can result in more frequent repairs. Repair costs generally fall between $150 and $500.

Mobile Home Window Repair

Windows in mobile homes might differ in structure and style, often requiring specific parts or sizes. Repair costs can range from $100 to $400​​.

Sunroom Window Repair

Sunrooms have extensive window coverage, which leads to higher repair costs. Common issues include sealant failures and frame damage, with costs ranging from $200 to $600 per window.

Kitchen Window Repair

Kitchen window repairs might include replacing broken glass or fixing hinges on casement windows. Costs typically range from $150 to $400, depending on the size and the complexity.

Bedroom Window Repair

Bedroom windows vary in style and size but generally feature mechanisms for easy opening. Common repairs include replacing sash cords or balancing springs, with costs averaging $150 to $350.

Emergency Window Repair

Typical emergency repairs include temporary leak sealing and window boarding. Prices generally start at around $200 and can go up to $500 or more per visit.

Labor Cost To Repair a Window

The cost of labor is an integral part of understanding overall prices, and it’s possibly the most difficult to predict accurately.

Most professionals charge hourly rates, and general window repairs will sum up to a charge of $45 to $90 per hour. However, specific repair costs may be higher, especially with more complex issues.

Glass repair hourly rates range from $50 to $125, and frame repairs are usually charged $65 per hour. Average labor costs for sash cord repairs can range from $125 to $250​.

Window Maintenance Tips

Regular maintenance of your windows is essential to ensure longevity, efficiency, and aesthetic appeal. Here are some critical tips for keeping your windows in top condition.

Regular Cleaning

Dirt, debris, and environmental pollutants can accumulate on both the glass and frames, which may lead to deterioration over time.

Use a mixture of mild soap and water to clean the window frames. For the glass, you can use a solution of vinegar and water, which effectively removes grease and grime without leaving streaks. Use a soft microfiber cloth or a squeegee for the best results. Avoid using abrasive cleaners as these can scratch and damage the surfaces.

Inspecting and Replacing Weatherstripping

Weatherstripping seals gaps around windows to prevent air from entering or escaping your home. Check the weatherstripping around each window annually for cracks, gaps, or brittleness. To replace weatherstripping, carefully peel it away from the frame, clean the surface, cut the new weatherstripping to size, and press it firmly into place.

Checking and Repairing Seals

The sealant around windows, especially exterior caulking, plays a critical role in waterproofing. Inspect the caulking around your windows and look for any areas that are peeling or cracking.

Remove any failing caulk with a putty knife or caulk removal tool, and clean the area thoroughly. Apply a high-quality silicone caulk around the window perimeter, and use a damp finger or caulk smoothing tool to press the caulk into the gap and smooth the surface.

Window Repair vs. Replacement

Deciding between repairing and replacing windows is a significant consideration for homeowners, as we balance cost against what we get with it.

Window repair is sufficient for resolving minor issues, extending the life of a window while preserving existing frames and/or glass. However, repair is not always advisable if the window is severely damaged, very old, or causing significant energy loss.

Window replacement might have a higher upfront cost, but it's a beneficial long-term investment in cases where windows are beyond repair. New windows may provide better insulation and modern features that enhance security and are easier to maintain.

How To Save Money on Window Repairs

We all like saving money when possible! To do so with window repairs will require preventative maintenance, knowing when to DIY, and sourcing your help when needed. Here’s how to do it.

Conduct Regular Inspections and Maintenance

Regular maintenance can prevent minor issues from turning into costly repairs. Check your windows at least twice a year for signs of wear and tear so you know when it’s time to re-caulk or apply fresh sealant. Cleaning tracks and oiling stiff window hinges, or locks can also extend the life of these components.

DIY Simple Repairs

Many window repairs are straightforward enough to be handled without professional help. If you’re handy, replacing weatherstripping and repairing small cracks with epoxy takes little time and effort but can save you money. Learn from online tutorials and community advice to ensure quality, but don’t go overboard and know your limits.

Compare Quotes and Choose Quality Materials

When you decide you need professional help, do your due diligence first. Get multiple quotes and consider the value you get for the money to choose what best suits your needs. Take an interest in the materials to be used and preferably choose performance over a lower initial investment.

DIY vs. Hiring a Professional

Whether you’ll do things on your own or call a professional depends on your skills, the complexity of the repairs, and the overall cost savings.

If you have a basic understanding of home repair and the necessary tools at hand, you can do simple repairs such as sealing minor leaks or changing locks yourself.

However, with specialized tasks, significant structural changes, or repairs impacting curb appeal, it may be best to choose a contractor. Avoiding costly mistakes and ensuring the job is done right the first time may actually save you money down the line.

Best Window Repair Companies

Let’s quickly overview how and where to find the best window installation companies, taking a look at some of the top picks across the country.

We start with the big guns, although Renewal by Andersen is renowned for comprehensive window replacement services rather than just repairs. They offer a wide range of custom-designed windows to fit any home. Renewal by Andersen is known for its energy-efficient solutions and ensures that customers get premium service and long-lasting products.

Champion Windows stands out in the market for manufacturing and installing their own windows. They specialize in vinyl windows, which are known for their durability, low maintenance, and energy efficiency. Champion offers a lifetime warranty, which speaks volumes about their confidence.

>>Find solutions at Champion Windows here

Window Nation works with a variety of products and tailors their offerings to ensure customers get the most appropriate solutions for their homes. Client testimonials often commend Window Nation for their knowledgeable staff and efficient service.

Window Pros provides a broad network of local window repair and replacement professionals. This platform allows customers to get multiple quotes from trusted contractors. Boasting a user-friendly interface and the ease with which customers can find service providers.

Operating primarily in Texas, Statewide Remodeling offers extensive exterior home remodeling services. They’re known for their energy-efficient windows and take pride in aesthetics, offering top-notch quality overall.

Networx is a top choice if you’re looking for full transparency. The platform connects customers with local contractors for different home improvement projects, and you can review local window repair costs with no strings attached. Get multiple quotes, and act on them if you find one that appeals to you.

Thumbtack

Thumbtack allows users to find professionals for practically any task, including window repair. Regardless of the home improvement task at hand, it lets you outline your project and get help from the right professional quickly and easily.

Window Repair Costs: FAQs

Below, we address commonly asked questions when it comes to window repair costs and hiring window professionals.

How Much Will It Cost to Repair My Windows?

Your window repair cost will depend on the type of window and the extent of the damage. Generally, most homeowners can expect to spend between $150 and $600 on repairing a single window.

Is It Cheaper to Repair or Replace a Window?

It is usually cheaper to repair a window than to replace it. This is especially true for minor issues such as broken glass or malfunctioning hardware. However, if the window frame is rotten, warped, or significantly drafty, then replacing the window is usually more cost-effective in the long run. Look for cheap replacement windows from reputable companies if you’re on a budget.

How Much Does It Cost to Replace Windows?

The average cost to replace windows is based on your location, window style, and the quality you’re going for. Most homeowners spend between $3,500 and $10,500 to install 10 vinyl double-hung windows with low-E glass.

How Much Does It Cost to Repair a Window Balance?

Repairing a window balance typically costs between $125 to $250. It involves fixing the springs or sash cords and is essential for maintaining functionality and safety, as these help a window stay put when opened.

Is It Cheaper to Restore Old Windows?

Restoring old windows is often cheaper than replacing them, especially in historic homes where maintaining original features can add to the home's value. Restoration costs depend on the condition and size of the windows.

How Long Does It Take To Repair a Window?

Simple repairs like replacing cracked glass or minor hardware can take anywhere from a few minutes to an hour. More complex repairs might take a few hours, such as restoring a damaged frame or correcting a faulty balance mechanism.

How Much Does It Cost to Fix Wood Rot Around Windows?

Repairing wood rot around windows can prevent more significant damage, and we’ve seen average costs ranging from $170 to $600. The actual cost will depend on the extent of the rot and the necessary repairs.

Window Repair Costs: Final Thoughts

Don't let your windows become a weak spot in your home. Keeping them in good shape saves you money on energy bills, keeps your home safe, and makes it look great.

The key is to address any problems quickly. Regular check-ups and fixing small issues early can help you avoid expensive repairs down the road. Companies like Renewal by Andersen can be a big help with this. Remember, healthy windows are happy windows.

