Windows Replacement Cost: How Much Is the Average Pricing in 2024?

Windows bring natural light, insulation, and fresh air to your home, making them a huge factor in your overall comfort. As a homeowner, you might be worried that an unexpected window replacement cost can cause stress.

If your windows don’t work (or look) well anymore, find out what the average windows replacement cost is so you’ll get an idea of how much you will probably pay the top window companies like Renewal by Andersen.

Why Should You Consider Windows Replacement Cost?

If you haven’t thought recently about how important your windows are, take a moment to imagine life without them.

Aside from giving you a view outside and admitting light inside, windows also play a big role in maintaining your home’s energy efficiency and keeping down heating and AC bills.

Windows can cut down the noise that comes from outside. Plus, their current condition will either increase or diminish your home’s overall value.

So, just like some naturopaths can tell a person’s overall health by looking in their eyes, the general condition and value of your home can be determined by the condition of your windows.

Signs You Should Replace Your Windows

You can expect that a window replacement might be looming in your future if you notice any or all of the following conditions.

Feeling a draft whenever you pass a closed window

More outdoor noise seems to be filtering in

Higher bills for both heating and air conditioning

Condensation on the inside of the window

Sticky or constantly jamming windows

Cracked or broken glass

What Is the Average Windows Replacement Cost?

A typical American homeowner is likely to pay an average windows replacement cost of $450 to $1,400 per window (including labor costs).

Aluminum is generally known to be the most affordable form of replacement windows; the labor costs usually amount to about 15% of the total bill.

National Average

The average windows replacement cost nationally is approximately $730-$750 per window. On the other hand, some estimate the general pricing might go between $280 and $550 for every window.

Regional Variances

Your geographic location can have a huge impact on your windows replacement cost.

That’s because various factors—like local ordinances and building codes—can regulate the types of windows that can be installed, along with any permits or permissions that may be necessary.

Weather is also a factor when it comes to your windows replacement cost; certain cold climates may require pricier three-pane windows as opposed to two-pane windows in warmer areas.

Windows Replacement Cost Breakdown

“How much do I need to pay for window replacement near me?” you might be wondering.

You can work out your potential windows replacement cost by considering different aspects of your projects: what materials you plan to use, what kind of windows you have (and how big they are), and how energy efficient they are.

Cost by Material

Here is the average windows replacement cost based on the materials you will use:

Aluminum frame windows can range from $200-$800, with an average cost of $450.

Vinyl frame windows go from $300-$900, so the average price is $550 per window.

Composite material windows cost between $600-$1,500 a piece, at an average of $900.

Wood frame windows have the highest cost per unit — between $700-$1,800 — with a $1,250 average price.

Cost by Window Type and Size

The average windows replacement cost according to size and type are listed below:

Single-hung windows are priced between $200-$600, at an average of $400.

Double-hung windows cost between $400-$1,000, with an average of $750 per window.

Picture windows go from $500-$1,300, each having an average price of $800 per window.

Casement windows are typically between $600-$1,200 for every window, with a $900 average cost.

Sliding windows range between $250-$1,800 and sell for an average of $1,000 per window.

Cost by Energy Efficiency and Glass Type

Below is the windows replacement cost for individual windows based on energy efficiency and glass type.

Single-pane glass windows cost between $150- $400 each.

Double-pane glass windows cost from $450-$1,000 each.

Triple-pane glass windows cost between $500-$2,000 each.

Low-E coating windows cost from $600-$3,100 each.

Gas Fill windows cost between $600-$3,100 each.

Whole House Windows Replacement Cost

Depending on the size of your home and how many windows you want to change, here’s a breakdown of what your whole house windows replacement cost might look like:

6-8 windows might be priced between $4,500-$6,000

8-12 windows usually fall in the $6,000-$9,000 range

12-16 windows would cost approximately $9,000-$12,000

16-20 windows may be priced at approximately $12,000-$15,000

20-24 windows could go for around $15,000- $18,000

25 windows would cost you between $18,000-$20,000 on average

Factors That Determine Windows Replacement Cost

Not all windows are created equal; hence, there are a number of factors that will affect the overall window replacement cost.

Window Size and Material

The size, material, and weight of a window will affect its total price. For example, wood frame windows are more expensive than windows made of either composite material or vinyl.

Window Style

There are many different styles of windows, and each one usually incurs a different cost. For instance, a standard picture window—depending on its size—will likely cost less than a bay window or a custom-style window built to certain specifications.

Window Location

The location of a window (such as a skylight) and the level of difficulty to install it will definitely impact the cost of having it put in.

Home Size

The larger your home, the more windows it likely has. And the more windows, the higher your overall window replacement cost is going to be. It also matters if you’re just planning to do a window pane replacement or change the windows completely.

Labor

If you’re hiring a professional to install your windows (and we recommend you do), then be ready to pay anywhere from 15% or more for labor. That means, to install a double-hung window that costs on average $750, expect to add approximately $112.50 to the windows replacement cost.

Additional Costs and Considerations

On top of the basics, other things could also cause you to rack up the windows replacement cost even further.

Disposal of Materials

You can’t just throw away your old windows like your typical trash items. The installer will likely charge a nominal fee to dispose of them properly.

Retrofit Replacement Cost vs. Full-Frame Replacement

A retrofit window is one that uses the existing space vacated by the previous window.

On the other hand, a full-frame replacement window has a nailing flange around it that attaches to the exterior of your home. This type of window is necessary if the original window frame has rotted.

Obviously, the additional frame required for a full frame replacement will be pricier than a retrofit window.

Geographic Location

Where your home is located can also affect your windows replacement cost. For example, if you’ve lost a window due to an emergency situation—like a storm—and you live in an out-of-the-way place, a shipping fee may apply to your window replacement.

Structural Repairs

If you’ve decided to install a larger window than the one that’s being replaced, you will also have to pay for any structural changes that need to be made in order to accommodate the size difference.

Weatherproofing and Insulation

Both weather proofing and insulation are smart additions to any window installation; they can prevent water damage and improve energy efficiency, but they will cost extra.

Tinting

Window tinting is a good idea if you want to reduce the amount of harmful UV rays that come through your windows—and cause the color of your rugs and furniture to fade away. It also improves your air conditioning efficiency during the hot weather.

Tinting involves the application of a thin film to the window, which can also add an attractive aesthetic affect to your home.

Window Location

Installing a window on an upper floor in your house, or in a hard to get to place, will likely have an additional charge attached to it and cause an increase in your windows replacement cost.

Best Window Replacement Companies

Since you’ve got to shell out your hard-earned cash to cover the windows replacement cost, you better make sure to hire a window company or contractor that offers you the best bang for your buck. Check out the options below for the best window installation companies, and see how they compare to each other.

1. Renewal by Andersen - Best Window Replacement Company Overall

(credit: PR)

Renewal by Andersen earned its spot at the top of our list because it combines different perks: customized orders, free in-home consultations, warranties for installation, and even financing.

A subsidiary of the over 110-year-old Andersen Corporation, Renewal by Andersen opened its first store in Minnesota in 1995 and has since spread to over 100 markets in the U.S. Since then, the company claims to have installed more than 2 million windows.

It gained a lot of positive feedback from customers as well, as you can see from its average score of 4.7 out of 5 stars on Consumer Affairs.

2. Champion Windows - Best for Free In-Home Quotes

(credit: PR)

Champion Windows can send a window professional to your home to check out the situation if you want an on-site estimate of your window replacement cost. Plus, the price for all the installed windows will include both labor and installation.

Established in 1953 in Cincinnati, Ohio, Champion Windows has been helping homeowners get a better idea of their windows replacement cost for over 70 years.

With a 4.7 rating from Consumer Affairs, Champion Windows not only installs but also builds and manufactures all their windows. It also offers a limited lifetime guarantee on every window it installs. That means, if it breaks, the company will replace it for free.

No matter what type of window you want, Champion has various types you can choose from: like sunroom design, entry doors, and even vinyl siding.

3. Window Nation - Best for Energy-Saving Windows

(credit: PR)

To maximize your windows replacement cost, every window at Window Nation is Energy Star certified so you can keep energy costs down all year long.

Window Nation opened its first showroom in Maryland in 2006. Since then, the company has gone on to serve 27 different locations from Atlanta to the Rio Grande, along with earning industry awards.

It features over 1,500 custom fit window styles, with over 1 million window installations under their belt and counting.

Window Nation claims that over 96% of projects have required no follow-up service. Likewise, the overall customer rating on both safety and clean-up is also over 90%.

4. Window Pros (Billy.com) - Best Go-Between Service

(credit: PR)

Billy.com is a free service that acts as a liaison to assist homeowners in finding the best local contractors in the area.

If the idea of a windows replacement cost has you feeling jittery, you can use Billy.com to look for a Window Pro near you whose rates will fit your budget.

Using Billy’s is simple: Just go to the Window Pros page, then you’ll be presented with a form to enter in exactly what you need. After that, you’ll be given contact info for contractors that provide what you’re looking for.

5. Statewide Remodeling - Best for Home Renovation

Just in case you want to include your windows replacement cost in your overall house remodeling budget, Statewide Remodeling might come in handy.

For 30 years, it has been a mainstay in Texas helping homeowners with their renovation and remodeling projects after it was established in 1994. Plus, these services are also available now in Oklahoma, Arkansas, and New Mexico.

As an award-winning company, Statewide Remodeling has a current Better Business Bureau rating of A+, as well as a 4.13 out of 5 star customer rating on the platform.

With guaranteed same or next-day home appointments available, the professional design consultants will walk you through exactly what you can expect with your window replacement.

6. Networx - Popular Search Platform

Want to take your pick from different local businesses? Networx is a matching platform that lets homeowners like you connect with window contractors from a nationwide network.

All you have to do is enter your project type and zip code. After that, you’ll be walked through a quick registration process that will result in a list of free quotes sent to your email. This can help you gauge how much your windows replacement cost might be.

It’s easy to pinpoint the right contractor for the job; the platform puts the spotlight on each contractor through their profiles, which feature client reviews and photos of completed projects.

With a 4.8 out of 5 average on Trustpilot, Networx shows that a lot of customers are happy with its services*.

7. Thumbtack - Best Matching App

Thumbtack may have a convenient solution if you use your smartphone more often than your laptop: a mobile app you can download to look for window contractors.

Founded in 2008, Thumbtack gives customers the chance to compare different professional services they are interested in hiring by reading reviews.

Thumbtack is free for customers looking for a service, though providers need to pay a fee for any leads or jobs they manage to get. Plus, you can negotiate a fair price to potentially bring down your windows replacement cost.

According to Trustpilot, Thumbtack has an overall rating of 4.1 out of 5 stars, which suggests a good level of customer satisfaction.

Ways To Keep Window Replacement Costs Down

If you have a hunch you’ll be facing window replacement somewhere in your future, here are some ways to help keep your expenditures down.

Research and Comparison

Nowadays, you should compare the prices when you shop online (particularly in your area) before buying anything, especially windows.

It’s also a good idea to talk to your neighbors. Who did their windows? Were they satisfied with the service? How does the work look to you? Contractors found through word of mouth are often the best.

Energy Efficiency Incentives

Energy efficient windows may cost a bit more, but in the long run, what you will save on heating and air conditioning bills might keep your overall windows replacement cost down. You can also conserve energy by improving or changing your windows.

DIY vs. Professional Installation

Changing your windows yourself may seem like it will lower your windows replacement cost… but if you’re not a professional or your handyman skills are not up to par, you could end up getting in over your head.

Financing Options

Some of the companies we’ve reviewed, like Renewal by Andersen, offer financing over time.

This is a good option, especially if it’s an emergency and the windows replacement cost may put an immediate and unmanageable burden on you.

Just make sure to look over the fine print in any agreement you sign before making a deal.

Rebates

Some utility providers—as well as many state and local governments—offer rebates and discounts to help with your windows replacement cost if you’re switching to more energy efficient windows.

Buy in Bulk

If you have an older home and the cash to spare, many companies will give you a decent amount off your total window replacement cost if you replace all your windows at once.

Frequently Asked Questions on Window Replacement Costs

If you’re face-to-face with a sizable window replacement cost, here are some popular questions that folks like you are asking.

How Much Should You Spend on Replacement Windows?

Depending on where you live and the type of window you want, the average windows replacement cost for a single window in the U.S. is between $280-$750.

Is It Cheaper To Replace All Windows at Once?

Yes, your overall windows replacement cost will probably be lower in the long run if you replace all your windows at once. Some window companies will even give you a discount if you do so.

How Much Do New Windows Cost in Massachusetts?

The average windows replacement cost for one medium-size, double-hung window in Massachusetts is believed to be around $600-$900, which is different from the price of upgrading your windows in Philadelphia. Six windows at the same price will cost between $3,600-$5,940. Still, the exact prices will be determined by the size, style, and materials.

Should I Replace 20-Year-Old Windows?

Yes. That’s because the average home window has a lifespan of 15-20 years. Beyond this time, the window seals will deteriorate, causing leakage and drafts. Also, many older windows are not as energy efficient as modern windows.

How Often Should You Replace Your Windows?

Although the average residential window can last 15-20 years, it is not uncommon for the seals of many older windows to break down much sooner. As a result, it would be a good idea to start budgeting for an upcoming window replacement cost every 10-12 years.

How Much Does It Cost To Replace 25 Windows?

Depending on the style and material you choose for your windows, expect your windows replacement cost for 25 windows to be in the vicinity of $18,000-$20,000.

What Time of Year Is Best To Replace Windows?

The best time of the year to plan your windows replacement would probably be in either the spring or early fall. Since window replacement is a partial outdoor job, the weather in spring and early fall is pleasant and will be less likely to be either too hot or cold. In addition, the milder weather will be less likely to do any damage to your home while the window frames are empty.

Final Word on Windows Replacement Cost

If you’re a homeowner (a.k.a. the lord or lady of the manor), this would mean that the windows replacement cost will fall entirely in your lap; yet, being prepared can do wonders.

Whether you plan to hire Renewal by Andersen or another company in our list, we hope our guide has helped you get ready to budget for your project by giving you an idea of the average window replacement cost.

*Upon application, customer information will be submitted to Networx and Networx Buyers and users are consenting to contact by Networx, Networx Buyers and any other service professionals via calls, texts, and emails using artificial voice calls, pre-recorded calls, or calls placed with the assistance of auto-dialer technology at the telephone number and email address provided. Such consent is not a condition of purchasing any property, goods or services.

This is a sponsored article. The article should not be considered as advice.