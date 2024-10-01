No. 27: Amir Peretz: The father of Israel's air defense system

Amir Peretz, former minister of defense, has been the chairman of Israel Aerospace Industries for the past three years. As minister of defense, Peretz updated Israel’s security doctrine, which passed the test on April 14.*

Thanks to his international recognition as the father of the Iron Dome and David’s Sling, Peretz has opened new markets internationally since taking office, including all the countries of the Abraham Accords.

Amir Peretz's achievements

The company’s order backlog, under Peretz’s leadership, reached the legendary sum of $22 billion. Peretz also expanded the company’s activities to the periphery, and at the end of three years, plants were established in Ofakim and Beersheba, and innovation centers were opened in Dimona, Eilat, Acre, and the Gaza envelope.

During Peretz’s tenure, the Arrow deal with Germany was signed – the largest defense deal in the history of Israel. Boaz Levy, IAI President and CEO with Amir Peretz, Chairman of the Board of Directors of IAI (credit: IAI)

On the night of April 14, Israel and the world witnessed the security doctrine Peretz established. Until his tenure as minister of defense, Israel’s security doctrine stood on three pillars: deterrence, warning, and attack. Peretz added a fourth pillar – defense. This change led to the Iron Dome, David’s Sling, and the significant expansion of the Arrow system. All three systems proved themselves when about 400 rockets and UAVs launched at Israel were intercepted with a 99% success rate.*

Peretz was born in Morocco and immigrated to Israel at the age of 4. He has previously served in other senior positions in Israel such as deputy prime minister, minister of defense, minister of economy and industry, minister of environmental protection, and chairman of the Histadrut labor federation. Each of these roles laid milestones in the history of the State of Israel over the past 40 years.