Israel Aerospace Industries commends IDF for successful interception of threats from Iran

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has released a statement applauding the IDF for their successful interception of numerous threats launched from Iran early Sunday morning. The statement credited the success to the advanced multilayered defense systems developed by IAI.

The Arrow-2 and Arrow-3 missile defense systems were highlighted explicitly for their precision in neutralizing long-range ballistic missiles, thereby safeguarding Israeli citizens. The role of IAI's sophisticated radar and intelligence systems was also emphasized, which supported an integrated and robust response by all IDF missile defense units. Israeli missiles in action. April 14, 2024. (credit: IAI)

Heads of IAI praise the successful defense against Iranian threats

Amir Peretz, Chairman of the Board at IAI, expressed his pride in the IAI team, stating, "I am proud of and grateful to the men and women of IAI who were today partners in the successful defense of the State of Israel."

Boaz Levy, IAI’s President and CEO, lauded the company's long-standing efforts and expertise in confronting various threats to Israel. "IAI’s engineers have been working for years to address the varied threats against the State of Israel. They have reached a degree of excellence reflected in the results we saw tonight, with the full support and cooperation of Israel’s Defense Ministry and the IDF," said Levy. He reinforced the company's dedication to maintaining Israel's security against increasingly complex threats.