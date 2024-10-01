No. 42: Srulik Einhorn: The strategic mastermind behind Netanyahu's success

Srulik Einhorn - Mastermind behind winning campaigns and global strategy

Half a daily BBC broadcast could be connected to this mega strategic advisor, reflecting Srulik Einhorn’s far-reaching influence. Einhorn’s inclusion in The Jerusalem Post’s list of the most influential Jews in 2024 highlights a career that began far from the political world. After co-founding Allenby Concept House, Israel’s leading digital branding agency, and refining his skills with major brands like Heineken and SodaStream, Einhorn made a significant transition into political consulting. This transition, where he played a decisive role as chief creative director for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu across multiple successful election campaigns, showcases his adaptability.

Today, Einhorn advises heads of state across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, shaping public opinion and decision-making through powerful messaging. Involved in six election campaigns in key countries, his expertise is crafting resonant narratives through short, catchy videos that speak the language of today’s fast-paced world.

Einhorn blends traditional media with social platforms, precise targeting, and creative message dissemination. Our readers likely encounter his work daily without knowing he’s the mastermind behind the scenes – that’s exactly how he operates. As the founder of Perception, he has overseen over 30 global election campaigns, working closely with Jonatan Urich, Netanyahu’s chief advisor, to cement his position as a political and corporate strategy leader.

Known as a “creative director to world leaders,” Einhorn keeps a low profile, maintaining a discreet network that spans senior officials, tycoons, and celebrities. His behind-the-scenes approach makes it nearly impossible to know whom he collaborates with or serves.

Einhorn’s career took a decisive turn when he transitioned into the political realm as Netanyahu’s strategic advisor and chief creative director. From 2019 to 2022, he advised on five of Netanyahu’s election campaigns, where his creative strategies were instrumental in securing victory. This shift into politics established Einhorn as one of Israel’s top political consultants, leading him to advise leaders across continents in recent years’ most high-stakes geopolitical and election campaigns.

In addition to his political work, Einhorn has contributed to supporting Israel’s security efforts.