25 ViZionaries: Jonatan Urich - No. 3

Jonatan Urich is an international expert in strategic consulting, messaging, crisis management and digital marketing. In 2009, he established the social networks of the Israel Defense Forces and served for five years in the IDF Spokesperson Unit as Executive Editor of the IDF website. During his service, he led the IDF to be the first army in the world to announce a military operation in an official tweet.

In 2015, at the age of 26, he was appointed the head of the New Media Division and spokesperson for both the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, and the Likud party. Since then, Urich has been advising the prime minister, whom he has accompanied to victory in four election campaigns in Israel. Urich advises world leaders and commercial companies on marketing, advertising, messaging and strategy.