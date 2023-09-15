25 ViZionaries: Keren Hajioff - No. 7

Keren Hajioff, a leading figure in Middle East affairs and strategic communications, is a senior advisor at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD). She previously served as international spokeswoman and special advisor for foreign affairs and communications for Israel’s then-prime minister Naftali Bennett, becoming the youngest ever in that position. She continued her role under Prime Minister Yair Lapid in 2022.

She played a pivotal role in shaping Israel’s foreign policy and strategic communications, from refining the Iran strategy to mediating between Russia and Ukraine and fostering stronger regional ties through the Abraham Accords.

Hajioff served for nearly 10 years in the IDF, reaching the rank of major. She led the IDF’s Public Diplomacy Office from 2014 to 2018, achieving a 3,000% increase in social media following. In 2020, she became the spokesperson for the IDF Northern Command. Born in the UK, Hajioff moved to Israel in 2009.