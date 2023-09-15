25 ViZionaries: Tamir Goodman - No. 10

Tamir Goodman, nicknamed “The Jewish Jordan” by Sports Illustrated, is a former professional basketball player turned entrepreneur, coach, educator, and motivational speaker.

During high school, Goodman was ranked the 25th best high school player in America and earned the MVP title in the prestigious “Capital Classic All-Star Game.” Goodman was the first Jewish player to compete in D-1 college basketball without playing on Shabbat. His remarkable journey garnered international media attention, including on 60 Minutes and major networks like ESPN and CNN. In 2002, he was recruited by Maccabi Tel Aviv and later served in the Israel Defense Forces, receiving the “Most Outstanding Soldier” award.

After retiring from professional basketball in 2009, Goodman established a basketball camp, introduced sports-based programs for children across the US and Israel, and clinics for Bar and Bat Mitzvahs. He has coached over 5,000 kids, collaborated with NBA player Omri Casspi, and founded Zone190, a training device used in the NBA.