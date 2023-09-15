25 ViZionaries: Lucy Ayoub - No. 9

Lucy Ayoub is an Israeli TV presenter, poet, and radio host with the Keshet Media Group. She gained international recognition as co-host of the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest alongside Assi Azar, Bar Refaeli, and Erez Tal.

Born into a diverse heritage in Haifa, Israel, Ayoub’s family background includes a Christian Arab father and an Ashkenazi Jewish mother who converted to Christianity.

Following her service in the Israel Defense Forces as a flight simulator instructor, Lucy pursued higher education, studying philosophy, politics, economics, and law at Tel Aviv University.

Her career took off after she participated in Poetry Slam Israel in 2016, where she showcased her poetic talents. Ayoub joined the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation, hosting radio and TV shows, notably serving as Israel’s jury spokesperson at Eurovision 2018. In 2019, she co-hosted the Eurovision Green Room and guest-starred as Maya in the fourth season of Fauda. In November 2021, Ayoub joined the Keshet Media Group, continuing her influential media career.