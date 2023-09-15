25 ViZionaries: Inna Braverman - No. 12

Inna Braverman, an Israeli entrepreneur, is the co-founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power, a pioneering renewable energy company. She started the company when she was just 24 years old. Braverman led it to remarkable achievements, including the installation of its first grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar and the first wave energy power plant at Jaffa Port, and becoming the first Israeli company to list on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Born in Ukraine just before the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, Braverman has always had a profound desire to impact the world positively. After immigrating to Israel, she pursued a degree in political science and English language and literature at Haifa University.

Eco Wave Power, which she co-founded in 2011, quickly gained recognition, winning awards and accolades, including the United Nations “Global Climate Action Award.” Braverman’s achievements have been featured in prestigious publications and platforms, including Wired Magazine, CNN, and TEDx talks.