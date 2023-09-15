25 ViZionaries: Destiny Albritton - No. 23

Destiny Albritton serves as the National Outreach Director at the Israel on Campus Coalition, where she leads initiatives to expand support for Israel beyond the Jewish community. Beyond her role, Albritton hosts the podcast “Beyond Campus,” exploring topics related to Israel and Zionism and fostering positive connections with Israel both on campus and in broader contexts.

With an extensive TikTok following exceeding 600,000 and a global reach of over 11 million viewers for her Bible verse readings, Albritton effectively communicates with a diverse audience.

Before her current position, she spent four years as the Southeast Regional Director at ICC, introducing Christian students to Israel’s narrative at Christians United for Israel on Campus.

Albritton holds a bachelor’s degree in International Studies from the University of Missouri, specializing in Peace Studies. She furthered her academic pursuits with a Master of Arts from Tel Aviv University, focusing on Political Science and Political Communication.