25 ViZionaries: Hallel Silverman - No. 24

Hallel Silverman is an American-born, Israeli-raised digital activist based in Tel Aviv. With nearly a decade of working in Israeli advocacy, she has created and executed content for dozens of major organizations. She has been a leading voice online for such advocacy and progressive Zionism. She is currently an associate at the Tel Aviv Institute.

During her IDF service in the Spokesperson’s Office of the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), Silverman launched the unit’s official social media platforms, reaching tens of thousands of people.

After completing her military service, Silverman worked in communications for various non-profit organizations, including the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), the World Union of Jewish Students (WUJS), Israeli Students Combating Antisemitism (ISCA), and StandWithUs. She can be followed on Twitter (which has been rebranded as X) at @JustHallel.