21-year-old walking in Times Square reportedly shot in broad daylight

A 21-year-old man, who police described as an innocent bystander, was walking in Times Square with his family Sunday evening when he was struck by a bullet, The New York Post reported. The shooting took place outside the Marriot Marquis on Broadway, the larges hotel in New York Ciity, The New York Post said. Reports of the crime scene say that the man, who was shot in the back, was rushed to Bellevue hospital and is expected to survive, adding that the New York Police Department (NYPD) is still on the hunt for two alleged suspects, local ABC affiliate WABC-TV reported. They noted that it's believed the man was not the intended target of the shooting, as a dispute was taking place nearby between a group of men for an unknown reason. On Sunday night, NYPD tweeted that people should avoid the area of West 45 Street and 7th Avenue in Manhattan "due to police activity."
The incident comes just as New York City is welcoming back tourists following the coronavirus pandemic, and occurred only feet from where a four-year-old girl was hit by gunfire last month. NBC New York reported that the Brooklyn girl was shot in the leg by stray bullets when an individual later identified as Farrakhan Muhammad opened fire during a quarrel in Times Square on May 8.Due to police activity, please avoid the area of West 45 Street and 7th Avenue in Manhattan. Expect delays in the surrounding area. pic.twitter.com/uZ4HEOM3iQ— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 27, 2021