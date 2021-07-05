4th of July fireworks shower US skies - watch

Fireworks is the traditional celebration for Independence Day, alongside barbeques and parties.

They were particularly broad and bright in New York City, scattered alongside the famed skyline. Drone footage from the scene shows the sparklers in the sky beside the Empire State Building.

The US celebrated its 245th Independence Day on Sunday, honoring the day that the Declaration of Independence was put into effect and the day that the Continental Congress announced that the 13 colonies - represented on the American flag by the 13 stripes - were not subordinate to the UK's King George III.

Americans were able to celebrate despite the ever-rampant coronavirus