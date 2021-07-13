Abandoned Shih Tzu in desperate need of haircut finds forever home



The Shih Tzu was found by the Kansas City Pet Project in an unrecognizable state, with clumps of hair covering the entirety of his body, giving him an dread-locked appearance that in no way resembled a 15-20 pound dog.

Having located the 11-year-old neglected animal , the Kansas City Pet Project gave the Shih Tzu a makeover, shaving off the clumped up hair, which came off of his body like a cast.

The video of the makeover, which featured before and after photos of the dog, soon went viral on social media.

Following the release of the video, Vicky Warden, a nearby resident, came to the shelter to adopt the aging dog – and the connection between the two was instant.

Now he lives with Warden, her partner Carl and her three other rescue Shih Tzus in his new forever home. Warden named him Logan.

The dog still suffers a minor limp from carrying around all the excess hair. He also recently developed a breathing problem.

However, despite Logan's hardships, he is "very chill," well-behaved, well-mannered and quite happy sleeping in his favorite spot in the house, Carl's closet.

Since arriving home, his tail hasn't stopped wagging. Even if it can only wag in one direction now.