Animals abandoned at record rate as Israelis return to work

It is not a new phenomenon, according to The Israel Animal Welfare Association, and it happens every year during the summer months, albeit usually to a lesser degree.

"Abandonment season," as it's known in the Animal Welfare Association, is worse this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and the return to somewhat normal life.

Dog adoption rates rose by 300% during the COVID-19 pandemic, but as people return to work after the better part of a year or more, and as international travel opens up again, some have started to return to the shelter.

"The owners make various excuses and painfully, they abandon their animals and continue on their way," said spokesman for the Animal Welfare Association Gadi Whitner. "This year the paid leave period is ending, and many families who adopted dogs during the coronavirus crisis are now abandoning them upon their return to work."

During the coronavirus crisis itself, while many chose to adopt new pets, others still gave theirs up. Due to concerns, proven to be unfounded, that cats could spread coronavirus , many cat owners abandoned their animals at shelters and on the streets.

"it's extremely sad," said Whitner "every year at the beginning of the vacation season it is the same heartbreaking story of cats and dogs being left behind, and we see the fear in their eyes as they enter their new cages in an unknown place."