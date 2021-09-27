The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
ADL launches Holocaust education program in US with L’Oréal USA

ADL and L’Oréal USA are trying to fight the rise in antisemitism in the US by educating middle and high school students about the Holocaust.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 27, 2021 20:21
The Anti-Defamation League's "Never is Now" summit in New York City. (photo credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)
The Anti-Defamation League's "Never is Now" summit in New York City.
(photo credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)
The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) will partner with L’Oréal USA on an education initiative that is aimed at fighting the rise in antisemitism and other discrimination in the US. The initiative will attempt to raise awareness and understanding of the Holocaust among American students.
The program will provide digital classroom activities for more than 100,000 middle and high school students in 1,750 schools across the country by the end of 2024. The curriculum will provide independent and digital learning interactions via the Echoes & Reflections program developed by ADL, Yad Vashem and the USC Shoah Foundation.
Included in the program will be testimonials, personal narratives and access to primary sources.
"With antisemitism rising around the world, it is essential to provide students with a strong foundation of knowledge about the history of the Holocaust, so that they can understand the consequences of hatred and prejudice," said CEO and National Director of ADL Jonathan A. Greenblatt
"We hope to help to turn back the rising tide of discrimination by promoting understanding and empathy among a new generation of students," said President and CEO of USA Stéphane Rinderknech.
The logo of French cosmetics group L'Oreal is seen on the company's building. (credit: BENOIT TESSIER/REUTERS) The logo of French cosmetics group L'Oreal is seen on the company's building. (credit: BENOIT TESSIER/REUTERS)
On November 7, ADL will award Jean-Paul Agon, Chairman of the L’Oréal Group, with the Courage Against Hate Award, which will be presented at the Never is Now Summit on Antisemitism and Hate, where Agon will deliver a key-note address.
"Receiving the Courage Against Hate Award is one of the greatest honors of my life," he said. "L’Oréal has been a proud supporter of ADL's work for decades and, over those years, we have been privileged to witness a courageous organization waging important campaigns against all forms of hate. I will accept this award on behalf of the more than 85,000 L’Oréal employees worldwide who bring our values of respect, courage, integrity and transparency to life every day, ensuring that we live up to the highest standards of corporate responsibility that we have set for ourselves."
Founded in 1913, ADL is a leading organization in the fight against antisemitism that exposes extremism, delivers anti-bias education and fights hate online around the world.


