L’Oréal Group announced a new partnership with Clue, the menstrual health app that has 12 million users from 190 countries, and which is a leader in the field of femtech (research and development of technological products and services for women's health care), to deepen knowledge about the relationship between skin health and menstruation.





This collaboration embodies both L’Oréal’s historical expertise in skin care and its biotech aspirations and Clue's leadership in the field of reproductive health and data-based technology. In addition, Clue will work with L’Oréal’s Active Cosmetics Division and its clinical specialists to develop new, scientific and up-to-date content on menstruation and skin health for Clue's encyclopedia of genital health, which can be found at Helloclue.com. L'Oreal partners with menstrual health app Clue to forward femtech. (Courtesy)







"We are excited to enter into this strategic partnership with Clue, a world leader in femtech and digital health. At L’Oréal, we have a strong belief that the innovation that we bring to enhance people’s beauty and well-being lies at the intersection of science and technology to meet consumers’ expectations and needs. Through this partnership, we want to pioneer scientific innovation. Our goal is to develop the best personalized skin care routines for consumers of all ages regarding skin health, beauty and wellness aspirations, taking into account their menstrual cycles from puberty to menopause," says Barbara Lavernos, deputy CEO, in charge of research, innovation and technology at L’Oréal.





“We’re excited to partner with the largest beauty company in the world to advance what we know about the relationship between the menstrual cycle and the health of our skin,” says Clue CPO Audrey Tsang. “Changes in skin is one of the most tracked categories within the Clue app alongside the period and menstrual symptoms, so we know that it’s super important for many in our community.”



