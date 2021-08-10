The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

L'Oreal partners with menstrual health app Clue to forward femtech

The innovative technological partnership will enable L’Oréal to make the most skin-friendly skin care solutions accessible to the Israeli consumer.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 10, 2021 09:39
L'Oreal partners with menstrual health app Clue to forward femtech. (photo credit: Courtesy)
L'Oreal partners with menstrual health app Clue to forward femtech.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
L’Oréal Group announced a new partnership with Clue, the menstrual health app that has 12 million users from 190 countries, and which is a leader in the field of femtech (research and development of technological products and services for women's health care), to deepen knowledge about the relationship between skin health and menstruation.

This collaboration embodies both L’Oréal’s historical expertise in skin care and its biotech aspirations and Clue's leadership in the field of reproductive health and data-based technology. In addition, Clue will work with L’Oréal’s Active Cosmetics Division and its clinical specialists to develop new, scientific and up-to-date content on menstruation and skin health for Clue's encyclopedia of genital health, which can be found at Helloclue.com.
L'Oreal partners with menstrual health app Clue to forward femtech. (Courtesy)L'Oreal partners with menstrual health app Clue to forward femtech. (Courtesy)

"We are excited to enter into this strategic partnership with Clue, a world leader in femtech and digital health. At L’Oréal, we have a strong belief that the innovation that we bring to enhance people’s beauty and well-being lies at the intersection of science and technology to meet consumers’ expectations and needs. Through this partnership, we want to pioneer scientific innovation. Our goal is to develop the best personalized skin care routines for consumers of all ages regarding skin health, beauty and wellness aspirations, taking into account their menstrual cycles from puberty to menopause," says Barbara Lavernos, deputy CEO, in charge of research, innovation and technology at L’Oréal.

This innovative technology will enable L’Oréal to make the most skin-friendly skin care solutions accessible to the Israeli consumer.
L'Oreal partners with menstrual health app Clue to forward femtech. (Courtesy)L'Oreal partners with menstrual health app Clue to forward femtech. (Courtesy)

“We’re excited to partner with the largest beauty company in the world to advance what we know about the relationship between the menstrual cycle and the health of our skin,” says Clue CPO Audrey Tsang. “Changes in skin is one of the most tracked categories within the Clue app alongside the period and menstrual symptoms, so we know that it’s super important for many in our community.”

“With L’Oréal’s vast scientific skin care knowledge, we will be able to provide new and helpful information to both our Clue community and all consumers on how the cycle can affect the skin. Our mission is to empower people with cycles with the science, data and technology needed to make informed choices about their bodies, with skin, our largest organ, included.”


Tags Israel women technology Beauty
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

COVID: Israel must learn lesson of civic responsibility - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Will a gold medal introduce civil marriage in Israel? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Ehud Eilam

Israel should wait before striking Hezbollah - opinion

 By EHUD EILAM
Ruthie Blum

Time to take advantage of cracks in Tehran’s armor - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

COVID-19 vaccine: Is the thrill gone or is third time a charm? - comment

 By DAVID BRINN
Most Read
1

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
2

Israel won't let Olympic gold medalist Dolgopyat marry

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Gymnastics - Artistic - Men's Floor Exercise - Final - Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan - August 1, 2021.
3

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
4

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare cases of eye inflammation - study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by