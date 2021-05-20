The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Albert Einstein's letter on Hitler, Jewish refugees up for auction

A letter by Albert Einstein written in 1934 speaks about Hitler and about Jewish refugees in America.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 20, 2021 06:03
Albert Einstein (photo credit: ACME / AFP)
Albert Einstein
(photo credit: ACME / AFP)
A one-page letter written by Albert Einstein before the outbreak of World War II is set to be auctioned off by Boston-based company RR Auction. 
The letter, written in 1934, speaks about Hitler and about Jewish refugees in America. 
In his letter Einstein mentions his fellow German scientist Max Planck, and the audience he had reportedly held with Hitler in an attempt to dissuade him from dismissing all German Jewish scientists from their positions. 
Einstein had already fled Germany the previous year and seemed to be critical of the American Jews he found himself surrounded with in his new country, saying that they " sabotage things out of fear; they give money and keep the people at a distance.”
The end of Einstein's letter focuses specifically on Hitler and the problems that were looming on the horizon for Europe's Jews.
He explains that the reason why he has not been outspoken in his criticism of Hitler is because "as a German resident and government employee for many years, as well as a Jew and someone robbed of his property by the Nazis, I cannot be an objective judge in the eyes of the general population."
"In this fight, Jews should really appear publicly as little as possible, because otherwise opposition to Hitler’s Germany will be stamped as a Jewish affair and thereby weakened,” concludes Einstein. 
Although ultimately Einstein did become a vocal critic of Hitler's actions in Europe, and helped other German Jews apply for visas in order to escape Nazi rule, this letter offers interested parties a glimpse into how he perceived his own biases, and his hesitance to become the 'face' of anti-Hitlerism before the outbreak of the Holocaust.
The letter is estimated to be worth over $20,000, and will be up for auction until May 20th.


