Amer Zahr, national surrogate for Sanders: Don't condemn antisemitism

Amer Zahr, a Palestinian-American comedian and national surrogate for former US Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders , posted a video on Twitter on Tuesday in which he called on political activists to stop condemning antisemitism and terrorism in the context the recent Israel-Gaza violence.

In the video, Zahr says "This is a message to all the activists and leaders out there that are condemning antisemitism and condemning terrorism right now. Stop it. Stop. You are not helping alright... You are playing their games... It's a distraction. We've been condemning antisemitism for 20, 30, 40 years now... If they didn't believe us by now, stop it, stop it, just stop it, it doesn't help.

"Today they took out an ad in the New York Times saying that Gigi and Bella Hadid are in favor of a second Holocaust. Stop it. They're playing games. Don't condemn sh**, we have a cross-sectional, intersectional movement that is winning, they are scared and they are freaking out. So they are trying to distract you all. Stop it. Stop it. Stay focused. Say free, free, free Palestine and nothing else," Zahr continues in the video



@bellahadid @GiGiHadid pic.twitter.com/xBRrU5r8lN Stop condemning anti-Semitism. Stop it. We have been doing it for generations. So stop it. You’re not helping. If they didn’t believe us by now, that’s not our problem. Stay focused. #FreePalestine May 22, 2021

Zahr concluded his statement by reiterating that "we are winning."