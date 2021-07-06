American security: From aliens to ‘Havana syndrome’ and cyber attacks

The United States appears to be struggling with numerous mysterious threats over the last decade. These also are increasing as the US faces new cyber attacks. Among the recent mysterious incidents the US continues to learn about are instances of “unidentified aerial phenomena,” a mysterious illness among US officials called “Havana syndrome” and cyber attacks.

"These objects show physics we don't understand," say reports. In the old days these reports were the realm of conspiracy theorists or considered fake. However, when it comes to the military and pilots, these are ostensibly the least likely to report false information. Pilots are in the air often and when they see something they don't understand, it is because it is rare and it's a phenomenon that has not been seen before. Let's start with the UFOs , objects identified in movies with aliens. America is not likely under attack from aliens, but American military pilots have reported 144 instances of these UAPs, the unidentified phenomena that used to be called UFOs.

The US government report on this issue doesn’t provide much clarity. When these details began to be released over the last years, in videos and then culminating in the June 25 report, there were hopes the US would put to rest what was happening. If it’s not aliens, then is it some super-secret US program, or drones used by adversaries. In fact, we don’t know. There are the 144 cases from 2004 to 2021. A new report has been described as difficult to explain, including aspects of the behavior of the phenomena, such as extreme acceleration. If the unclassified report is really everything the US government knows, then we are left with concerns that a threat could be emerging.

"A recent US intelligence assessment generated by the Biden administration could not determine what caused the unexplained brain injuries suffered by diplomats, spies and other government workers at home and abroad, or why the victims were potentially targeted," NBC noted. The incidents were first reported in 2016 in Cuba at the time the Obama administration was trying to change US policy around the island. However, the incidents led to concerns that electromagnetic energy or other devices used by adversaries was harming US diplomats. "The incidents caused hearing, balance and cognitive changes along with mild traumatic brain injury, also known as concussion, that physicians were able to confirm through advanced imaging." If the UFO threat appears unclear and far-fetched, the actual damage done by " Havana syndrome " is more acute. Like the UFOs, Havana Syndrome has been around for years but has only recently come to light with more coverage as the Biden administration struggles to deal with the problem.

As with UFOs, there are slightly more than 100 incidents. 130 people have come forward, reports say. Up to 80 of those affected “are associated with the Department of Defense.” They may have been hit with directed microwave energy. Why? Were these attacks specifically targeting the individuals, including reports that members of the CIA were affected? US Senator Mark Warner of Virginia tweeted in June that “as the Intelligence Committee continues to push for more answers on these Havana syndrome attacks, the Senate just unanimously approved a bill to ensure that our injured personnel receive the care and compensation they deserve.”

NPR noted on July 3 that a "ransomware attack paralyzed the networks of at least 200 US companies on Friday, according to a cybersecurity researcher whose company was responding to the incident." The report accused a major "Russian-speaking ransomware syndicate" of being behind the attack. It is one of many recent attacks that have harmed a pipeline, a ferry service, food processing and other key industries, including water treatment. While the UFOs and the Havana Syndrome incidents remain mysterious, recent cyber attacks are not only more widespread, but likely have an address that is easier to determine.

Another explanation is that western countries are simply easier targets and the criminal elements, based in authoritarian regimes, take advantage of a policy that dovetails with their regimes, namely a desire to disrupt the US and western allies. The cyber attacks don't only affect the US, as 500 Coop supermarkets had to close in Sweden due to an attack. Israel has also been targeted in the past. The assumption is that a combination of criminal elements and rival states may be working together regarding these attacks.

Taken together, these threats show that the US and other countries are being challenged by complex technologies. While the UFOs have so far not been a threat, or harmed any pilots that we know of, the Havana Syndrome and the cyber attacks are a serious threat. If the US and its partners can’t get to the bottom of these incidents better they might find themselves behind in a global technology race in which hi-tech is not only used for new apps but also major threats.