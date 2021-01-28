The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Apple reveals security flaws in iOS that 'may have been actively exploited'

Patch notes for the iOS 14.4 update announced that the vulnerabilities were found in both the previous versions of the iPhone and iPad operating systems.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
JANUARY 28, 2021 10:12
An attendee uses a new iPhone X during a presentation for the media in Beijing, China October 31, 2017. (photo credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER)
An attendee uses a new iPhone X during a presentation for the media in Beijing, China October 31, 2017.
(photo credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER)
Apple released a new iOS and iPadOS update that addresses three security flaws located in the previous version that "may have been actively exploited" by hackers.
Patch notes for the iOS 14.4 update announced that the vulnerabilities were found in the previous versions of the iPhone and iPad operating systems.
The bugs were found in both the core operating system, Kernel, as well as the engine which powers the Safari web browser, WebKit - one in the former, two in the latter.
With regard to Kernel, Apple noted that a "malicious application may be able to elevate privileges," and has received a report in which the method had been exploited.
For the WebKit browser engine, the company addressed that remote attackers "may be able to cause arbitrary code execution," and have been made aware of an instance in which the browser code was altered, using a pair of vulnerabilities in the engine.
It was not detailed who fell victim to the security breaches, or the scope in which the attacks took place. Apple's security update page notes that the company does not "disclose, discuss, or confirm security issues until an investigation has occurred and patches or releases are available," and that additional details will be may ready "soon."
Users should update their iOS systems to prevent future security breaches.


